AEW Rankings Ahead of Dynamite, Plus: A Man Called Sting?

AEW has released their latest rankings ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. In the men's singles rankings, Cody Rhodes is on top, followed by Lance Archer, Brodie Lee, Kenny Omega, and Darby Allin. The men's singles rankings are set to change slightly following this weekend's Double or Nothing PPV, where Archer and Rhodes will face off to determine the first TNT Championship. After that, both AEW Champion Jon Moxley and the new TNT Champion will be listed as champs on this chart… assuming Moxley is able to defeat Lee to retain the title.

In AEW Women's rankings, Hikaru Shida remains on top of the pack to challenge Nyla Rose, which she'll do in a no holds barred match at Double or Nothing this weekend. Following Shida in the rankings are Kris Statlander, Dr. Britt Baker, Yuka Sakazaki, and former AEW Women's Champion Riho.

Finally, the tag team rankings show who's in line to face Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, that won't happen this weekend because Page and Omega will be busy with the Stadium Stampede match alongside the rest of The Elite against the Inner Circle. Nevertheless, Best Friends lead the pack, followed by Dark Order, Private Party, the Young Bucks, and Jurassic Express.

In other AEW news, rumors continue to swirl that Sting could be headed to AEW. Sting no longer has a deal with WWE, a toy manufacturer revealed last week, and he's been tweeting about the company. On a recent podcast, Dave Meltzer said he's been looking into the rumor and hearing nothing back from the people he's asked. Meltzer says he'd normally expect a denial if it wasn't happening, which lends credence to the rumors. Could Sting show up on Dynamite tonight, or at Double or Nothing this weekend? It's possible, but there's no evidence Sting has made a deal with AEW yet, and even if he has, they might prefer to save him for a later date when they're fully out of the Double or Nothing holding pattern.