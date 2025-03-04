Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Alien: Earth, Star Trek: SNW, Punisher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tiana, Daredevil: Born Again, The Rookie, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Invincible, Alien: Earth, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's The Hunting Party, Disney+'s Tiana, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Netflix's WWE Raw, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Chappell Roan & Elton John, Hulu's The Testaments, Prime Video's Invincible, Hulu's Alien: Earth, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Netflix's Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight, AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca, Prime Video's Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc., and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 4, 2025:

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Accepts Elon Musk's Interview Condition

The Hunting Party: Check Out Our Preview for S01E05: "Roy Barber"

Tiana: "The Princess and the Frog" Animated Spinoff Not Moving Forward

Will Daredevil: Born Again Debut Benefit From Trump Bump on Tuesday?

Dark Side of the Ring Previews S06E01: "Mick Foley – Hell in a Cell"

WWE Raw Preview: How Can Tony Khan Compete With Epic EC Fallout?

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 10: "Chaos Agent" Official Overview Released

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Production Officially Underway

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: JD Vance Definitely a "Shush Guy"

The Rock's Viral 2-Finger Gesture References a Popular Wolverine Theory 🍆🍆

Chappell Roan, Elton John Offer "Pink Pony Club" Duet For Good Cause

The Testaments: Lucy Halliday Joins "Handmaid's Tale" Sequel Series

Invincible S03E07 Features 18 Variants (And They're ALL Steven Yeun)

Alien: Earth Series Preview Includes Look at Timothy Olyphant & More

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Production Officially Underway

Asterix & Obelix Set for Netflix's "The Big Fight" in April: Trailer

The Talamasca Website Has Lestat, Daniel, Rowan & Others On Its Radar

Daredevil, Punisher Have "Potentially Iconic Moments" in "Born Again"

Was Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. The Most Underrated Anime of 2024?

Oscars 2025, Doctor Who, Heartstopper & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

