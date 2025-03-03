Oscars 2025, Doctor Who, Heartstopper & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Oscars 2025, Doctor Who, Suits LA, Heartstopper, Tracker, Cobra Kai, Mayfair Witches, SNL, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC & Hulu's Oscars 2025, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, NBC's Suits LA, Always Sunny/Timothée Chalamet, CBS's Watson, Netflix's Heartstopper, CBS's Tracker, NBC's The Americas, HBO's The White Lotus, Netflix's Cobra Kai, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, BRIT Awards/Sabrina Carpenter, Apple TV+'s The Studio, TBS's AEW Collision, NBC's SNL, NBC's Cheers, Peacock's The 'Burbs, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 3, 2025:

Oscars: "Lawyered Up" Conan O'Brien Drops Kendrick Lamar/Drake Joke

Oscars 2025: LISA, Doja Cat, RAYE & More Pay Tribute to James Bond

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Returns Tonight with "Pests": Our Preview

Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien Calls Out Adam Sandler's Fashion Sense

Oscars 2025 Kick-Off: L.A. Tribute, Grande & Erivo's "Wicked" Medley

Suits LA Returns Tonight with S01E02: "Old Man Hanrahan": Our Preview

Always Sunny: Timothée Chalamet Channels His Inner "Dayman" at Oscars

Watson: Check Out Our S01E04: "Patient Question Mark" Preview & More

Heartstopper: Kit Connor on Friendship with Joe Locke (Oscars 2025)

Tracker: Here's What's Ahead Tonight with S02E11: "Shades of Gray"

The Americas: Check Out Our Preview of "The Wild West" & "The Amazon"

Oscars 2025 Preview/Viewing Guide: Conan, Nominees/Presenters & More

The White Lotus Season 3: Our Ep. 3: "The Meaning of Dreams" Preview

Cobra Kai EP Hurwitz Shares Original Mock Trailer Pitch for Series

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Finale: Your S02E08 "The Innocents" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Images Spotlight Ruby Sunday, Rylan Clark & More

Doctor Who Season 2 Trailer: The Doctor and The Nurse: A Perfect Match

BRIT Awards: Sabrina Carpenter Performs "Espresso," "Bed Chem" (VIDEO)

The Studio Preview: Zoë Kravitz Isn't Changing Her Acceptance Speech

AEW Collision Review: Should Show Be Canceled After WWE Dominates?

SNL: Shane Gillis Did Little to Justify Lorne Michaels' Faith in Him

Cheers Creators Felt Sitcom's Success Was Tied to Shelley Long Staying

A Better Paradise: Rockstar Co-Founder Dan Houser's Podcast Gets Novel

Doctor Who: Before Donna, Catherine Tate Had Her Own Sketch Show

The 'Burbs: Osment, Cyler & More Set as Peacock TV Series Guest Stars

