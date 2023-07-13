Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, call of duty, doctor who, Good Omens 2, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, riverdale, SAG-AFTRA, sdcc, superman legacy, the boys, The Venture Bros

Always Sunny, Superman, Venture Bros, SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, Superman: Legacy, Justified, Riverdale, The Venture Bros., Good Omens 2, SDCC/SAG-AFTRA & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Lifehouse & CHVRCHES with "Hanging By A Moment" & "Good Girls (John Carpenter Remix)," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Emmys, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Superman: Legacy, FX's Justified, The CW's Riverdale, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Amazon's The Boys, Adult Swim's The Venture Bros., Amazon's Good Omens 2, The Vampire Diaries, SDCC/SAG-AFTRA, BBC's Doctor Who, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, DC Studios, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, STARZ's Men in Kilts, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Venture Bros., Superman: Legacy, Riverdale, The Boys/Call of Duty, Good Omens 2, SDCC/SAG-AFTRA, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 13, 2023:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E07 Sees Deep Bench Shine: Review

Yellowjackets, Andor & More: Did The Emmys Actually – Get It Right?

AEW Dynamite Preview: The Chadster Khan't Believe It's Not Butter

Superman: Legacy: Anthony Carrigan on "Low-Key Incredible" Metamorpho

Justified: Raylan's Definitely Gonna Shoot – Count On That (VIDEO)

IASIP: Rob McElhenney Reveals "Neurodevelopmental Disorders" Diagnosis

Superman: Legacy: "Barry" Star Anthony Carrigan Cast as Metamorpho

Riverdale Final Eps Trailer Teasing "Twist"? S07E15 & S07E16 Previews

Rick and Morty S06E04 "Night Family" Earns Emmy Awards Nomination

The Boys Unleashes Compound V Action on Call of Duty S04 Reloaded

The Venture Bros. Finale Preview: Dean Looks to "Magic Guy" for Help

Good Omens 2 Key Art, Mini-Teaser Introduces Jon Hamm's… "Jim"?

The Vampire Diaries: Paul Wesley Doesn't Really Miss Playing Stefan

SDCC & SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP: So Many Letters, Still So Few Answers

Doctor Who/Barbie Mash-Up: TARDIS Goes Pink But Don't Raise A Stink

The Wheel of Time Season 2: Amazon Releases New Key Art Poster

Superman: Legacy: Jimmy Olsen, Fillion/Green Lantern Series & More

DC Studios' DCU Goal: Less Confusing, More Enjoyable: Peter Safran

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Paul Wesley on His Favorite TOS Episode

Doctor Who Series 12: Jodie Whittaker's Season of Lost Potential

Men in Kilts Season 2 Trailer: Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish Return!

Superman, Ahsoka, Reacher, SAG-AFTRA, GO2 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E04

