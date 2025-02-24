Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: 80s Television, bctv daily dispatch

Always Sunny, Tracker, The Americas & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG Awards, The Last of Us, Black Mirror, The Boys, Tracker, The Americas, Doctor Who, "Always Sunny" & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's SAG Awards, AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca, NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's Black Mirror, HBO's The White Lotus, FX's Shōgun, CBS's Watson, Prime Video's The Boys, NBC's Suits LA, Jane Fonda, CBS's Tracker, NBC's The Americas, AMC's Dark Winds, FOX's Animal Control, HBO's Lanterns, "Always Sunny"/Lynne Marie Stewart, NBC's The Hunting Party, BBC's Doctor Who, TBS's AEW Collision, DC Studios' Superman, Supernatural/Philly Zoo, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., BBC's Dope Girls, James Bond/Amazon MGM Studios, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG Awards, Slow Horses, The Last of Us, Black Mirror, Shōgun, The Boys, Tracker, The Americas, Dark Winds, Lanterns, "Always Sunny"/Lynne Marie Stewart, Doctor Who, Superman, Supernatural, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 24, 2025:

SAG Awards: Jane Fonda Defends "Woke," Adds "Empathy Is Not Weak"

The Talamasca Call The Shadows Home – And They Are Always There

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Here's Our Preview of Tonight's Premiere

Slow Horses Star Gary Oldman Wraps Season 6 as Filming Continues

Mayfair Witches Season 2: Here's Our S02E07 "A Tangled Web" Preview

The Last of Us Season 2: Kaitlyn Dever on Final Filming Day, Castmates

Black Mirror: "USS Callister" Sequel Return Felt "Surreal": Milioti

The White Lotus Season 3 Preview: A Look at E02 "Special Treatments"

Shōgun Writers Have "Great Idea" for Season 2: Sanada Offers Update

Watson Preview: Check Out Tonight's S01E03: "Wait for the Punchline"

The Boys Season 5 "Starts Off In a Pretty Dark Place": Jack Quaid

Suits LA Season 1: Check Out Our Spinoff Series Premiere Preview

Your SAG Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More

Tracker: Check Out What's Ahead with Tonight's S02E10: "Nightingale"

The Americas: NBC's Tom Hanks-Narrated Nature Series Debuts Tonight

Dark Winds Season 3 Teaser: For Leaphorn, The Past Is Prologue

Animal Control: Vella Lovell on Series Success, Emily, Animal Costars

Lanterns: DC Studios Series Wraps First Week of Filming (We Think)

Always Sunny: McElhenney Honors "Buzzing Beacon" Lynne Marie Stewart

The Hunting Party Creator on Serial Killer Series Inspirations, "Echo"

Doctor Who: The Doctor's a Hero, Gender Shouldn't Matter: Whittaker

AEW Collision Review: Tony Khan's Subliminal Message Scheme Exposed

Superman: Lex Luthor Anniversary Brings New Nicholas Hoult Look

Supernatural: Sam & Dean as Hedgehogs? Philly Zoo Makes It Happen

Always Sunny: Olson, DeVito & Howerton Posts Honor Lynne Marie Stewart

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Clark Gregg's Big MCU/Angela Bassett Regret

Dope Girls: BBC Drama Focuses on Female Gangsters in 1918 London Soho

James Bond 007 Series License to Kill the Franchise? Not Necessarily

Always Sunny/Stewart, Countdown/Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Lynne Marie Stewart in The Daily LITG, 23rd of February, 2025

