Andy Kaufman Doc in Development from Alex Braverman & Morgan Neville

Andy Kaufman, one of the most revolutionary avant-garde comedians of the '70s and '80s, will be featured in an upcoming documentary by director Alex Braverman and will be produced by Morgan Neville. Best known for his work in the early seasons of Saturday Night Live and Taxi, Kaufman, who died in 1984 from cancer, was most recently portrayed by Jim Carrey in the Milos Forman film Man on the Moon (1999).

Braverman is a three-time Emmy nominee for Gaycation; Eat. Race. Win.; and The Mind of a Chef. Neville, who directed Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, will produce through Tremolo Productions. Kaufman was predominantly known for his impressions in his stand-up act, which translated to a number of variety programs like the aforementioned SNL and the ABC sitcom Taxi, which played fan-favorite Latka Gravas, an Eastern European mechanic. "No matter how many times I watch Andy Kaufman's work, I feel like I'm seeing a magic trick for the very first time. I'm excited for our project to honor that. This is the film I've wanted to make my entire life," director Braverman said in a statement.

Producers secured exclusive rights to key films and much of Kaufman's early work, alongside never-before-seen footage and audio recordings. There's also an exclusive deal with Kaufman's key creative partners, Lynn Margulies Osgood, and writing partner Bob Zmuda, who will appear in the film. Elara Pictures, the production company led by Josh and Benny Safdie, will executive produce alongside Rick Rubin and Chuck Braverman, who produced Kaufman's 1980 special Andy Kaufman Plays Carnegie Hall, and Wavelength founder and CEO Jenifer Westphal.

"Alex is an exciting director who has a vital take on the story, the Safdie Brothers are true originals just like Kaufman himself, and Chuck Braverman and Wavelength are incredible collaborators and champions for this film's unique vision," Neville said in his own statement. Kaufman and Zmuda worked with each other on numerous bits including most famously his misogynistic professional wrestling story arc involving Jerry "The King" Lawler during his time in The Continental Wrestling Association, and the character of Tony Clifton, an obnoxious nightclub lounge singer role they shared. Kaufman even secured Clifton's appearance on Taxi and rumors he was playing the role were originally dispelled when Zmuda played the role opposite the comedian. | The Hollywood Reporter