Arrowverse Reax, Moon Knight, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Youngblood thinks there's always tomorrow/I miss your touch on nights when I'm hollow/I know you crossed a bridge that I can't follow/Since the love that you left is all that I get/I want you to know/That if I can't be close to you/I'll settle for the ghost of you/I miss you more than life (more than life)/And if you can't be next to me/Your memory is ecstasy/I miss you more than life/I miss you more than life… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to Justin Bieber with our opener "Ghost" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: The CW/Arrowverse fallout, Topher Grace & Wilmer Valderrama tease their That '90s Show appearance, Disney+'s Moon Knight might have a finale problem, The CW's The Flash has a "huge" Season 8 finale surprise coming (and no, you don't know who it is), Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard gets a fascinating spinoff pitch, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead offers a heartbreaking reminder of the world they live in, BBC's Doctor Who has us wonder when a reboot isn't a reboot, and more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, we have Disney+'s Moon Knight, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and HBO's The Baby.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, May 2, 2022:

That '90s Show: Topher Grace & Wilmer Valderrama Tease Returns

The Flash Season 8 "Huge" Finale Surprise? Probably Not Who You Think

Doctor Who S14: So When Is A "Second Re-Boot" Not A "Second Re-Boot"?

Star Trek: Del Arco Pitches New Picard Spinoff, Brady Responds

Superman & Lois S02E11 & Naomi S01E11: New Images, Overviews & Promos

The Flash S08E13 "Death Falls" Will Live Up to Name; Preview Images

House of the Dragon Hits Human Conflicts; "Plenty of Dragons": GRRM

The Offer: Dan Fogler Discusses His Approach to Portraying Coppola

Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan on Raffi-Seven, Resolving Borg Past

Under the Banner of Heaven: Andrew Garfield Taking Break from Acting

RIP Arrowverse (2012-2022)? BCTV Daily Dispatch Editorial

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including Disney+'s Moon Knight, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and HBO's The Baby:

Moon Knight Episode 5 "Asylum" Loses Inclusive Language Battle: Review

Fear the Walking Dead S07E11 Sobering Reminder of TWD World: Review

The Baby Episode 2 Provides Hot Potato Origin Story: Review/Recap

