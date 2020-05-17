Baron Corbin Carries Smackdown to Second Week of Higher Ratings

Thanks to an incredible wrestling clinic put on by Baron Corbin and Elias in the first hour of WWE Smackdown, WWE saw its second straight week of rating increases. According to Showbuzz Daily, Smackdown scored a .5 rating in the 18-49 demographic for its first hour, only to see the rating rise to a .6 in the second hour thanks to strong word of mouth on social media about King Corbin's five-star classic. Viewership also rose by 25,000 viewers from 2.03 million in the first hour to 2.055 million in the second hour. Thanks, King Corbin!

The average viewership for Smackdown was 2,043 million an increase from last week's 2.040 million. Though demographic ratings are not represented with more than one decimal place, both hours of last week's episode of Smackdown scored a .5, while this week's .5 average represents a .5 for the first hour and a .6 for the second. As a result, we can say that the ratings also rose from last week. And last week also represented an increase from the week prior, proving once and for all that Baron Corbin equals ratings.

Smackdown dominated every show in the CW Network Friday, crushing all three episodes of Masters of Illusion. In ratings, the first hour of Smackdown also tied with Greatest Stay at Home Videos on CBS and The Blacklist on NBC, though ABC's Shark Tank came out on top for that hour. The second hour defeated Bravery and Hope: Seven Days on the Front Line on CBS and Dateline on NBC while tying for first place with 20/20 on ABC. Smackdown had the lowest viewership of the night for both hours except for the CW shows.

Taking advantage of Corbinmania, WWE will have Baron Corbin appear on Raw as part of the Brand to Brand Invitational this coming Monday to take on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. That's a smart move, considering Corbin's rising star power, though hopefully, WWE doesn't burn viewers out on Corbin too soon.