Barrowman, Shameless, Marvel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 Jan 22
So far away/Doesn't anybody stay in one place anymore?/It would be so fine to see your face at my door/Doesn't help to know/You're just time away/Long ago, I reached for you and there you stood/Holding you again could only do me good/How I wish I could/But you're so far away… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Carole King for "So Far Away" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes the BBC's Doctor Who & Torchwood star John Barrowman, Showtime's Shameless, Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Disney+'s Marvel Halloween Special, HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, EPIX's Britannia, Hulk Hogan, and tons more! And then we wrap up with a look at our reviews, including FOX's Bob's Burgers & Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, January 12, 2022:
The Great: Hulu Renews Murderous Russian Royal Sitcom For Season 3
Zorro: The CW Developing Robert & Rebecca Rodriguez's Female-Led Take
Always Sunny Fan & WWE NXT 2.0's Grayson Waller: Our New Fav Wrestler
Hit-Monkey & M.O.D.O.K. Futures in Marvel's Hands: Hulu/ABC's Erwich
NXT: Russo Put In Charge Of Creative, Will Report To Prichard
Shameless: Cameron Monaghan Talks Showtime Series Run; Marvel/DC Roles
NXT 2.0 Preview 1/11: Will Grayson Waller Finally Face AJ Styles?
Doctor Who: John Barrowman Has Interesting Response to Return Request
TwoSet Violin Takes Classical Music Education Virtual with World Tour
Peacemaker Thinks That Maybe Rick Flag Was Right About Him All Along
Becky Lynch to Defend Title Against Doudrop at WWE Royal Rumble
The Bob's Burgers Movie: High-Quality Images From Official Trailer
Hulk Hogan Suggests Beloved TV Stars Killed By COVID Vaccine
Chainsaw Man Takes Top Spot on Our 2022 Highly-Anticipated Anime List
Saturday Night Live Intro Video Welcomes Ariana DeBose & Roddy Ricch
Marvel Halloween Special: Laura Donnelly Joining Gael Garcia Bernal
Seth Rollins to Challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble
The Flight Attendant S02: Sharon Stone Joins Kaley Cuoco in Major Role
Tag Team Titles Change Hands on WWE Raw as Randy Orton Takes a Pin
Peacemaker: James Gunn on New DCU TV Project: "We're Stepping Forward"
Superman & Lois S02 Showrunner Talks Lucy Lane, New Supes/DOD Dynamic
Britannia Unleashes Season 3 Upon EPIX Beginning January 16th
The Orville Shifts to Red Alert in New Season 3 Behind-the-Scenes Look
Cobra Kai EPs Discuss If Terry Silver Changed Post-Karate Kid Part III
Now here's a look at our latest round of reviews, including FOX's Bob's Burgers and Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc:
Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 11 Review: The Power Of A Good Teacher
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E05 Review
