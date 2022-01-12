Barrowman, Shameless, Marvel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 Jan 22

with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes the BBC's Doctor Who & Torchwood star John Barrowman, Showtime's Shameless, Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Disney+'s Marvel Halloween Special, HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, EPIX's Britannia, Hulk Hogan, and tons more! And then we wrap up with a look at our reviews, including FOX's Bob's Burgers & Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, January 12, 2022:

The Great: Hulu Renews Murderous Russian Royal Sitcom For Season 3

Zorro: The CW Developing Robert & Rebecca Rodriguez's Female-Led Take

Always Sunny Fan & WWE NXT 2.0's Grayson Waller: Our New Fav Wrestler

Hit-Monkey & M.O.D.O.K. Futures in Marvel's Hands: Hulu/ABC's Erwich

NXT: Russo Put In Charge Of Creative, Will Report To Prichard

Shameless: Cameron Monaghan Talks Showtime Series Run; Marvel/DC Roles

NXT 2.0 Preview 1/11: Will Grayson Waller Finally Face AJ Styles?

Doctor Who: John Barrowman Has Interesting Response to Return Request

TwoSet Violin Takes Classical Music Education Virtual with World Tour

Peacemaker Thinks That Maybe Rick Flag Was Right About Him All Along

Becky Lynch to Defend Title Against Doudrop at WWE Royal Rumble

The Bob's Burgers Movie: High-Quality Images From Official Trailer

Hulk Hogan Suggests Beloved TV Stars Killed By COVID Vaccine

Chainsaw Man Takes Top Spot on Our 2022 Highly-Anticipated Anime List

Saturday Night Live Intro Video Welcomes Ariana DeBose & Roddy Ricch

Marvel Halloween Special: Laura Donnelly Joining Gael Garcia Bernal

Seth Rollins to Challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

The Flight Attendant S02: Sharon Stone Joins Kaley Cuoco in Major Role

Tag Team Titles Change Hands on WWE Raw as Randy Orton Takes a Pin

Peacemaker: James Gunn on New DCU TV Project: "We're Stepping Forward"

Superman & Lois S02 Showrunner Talks Lucy Lane, New Supes/DOD Dynamic

Britannia Unleashes Season 3 Upon EPIX Beginning January 16th

The Orville Shifts to Red Alert in New Season 3 Behind-the-Scenes Look

Cobra Kai EPs Discuss If Terry Silver Changed Post-Karate Kid Part III

Now here's a look at our latest round of reviews, including FOX's Bob's Burgers and Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc:

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 11 Review: The Power Of A Good Teacher

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E05 Review

