NXT: Russo Put In Charge Of Creative, Will Report To Pritchard

With Paul "Triple H" Levesque currently parked on his own special floor rug in Vince McMahon's dog house, Triple H's creation and personal passion project, NXT, has been in an ever-evolving state of flux since McMahon took over the development brand months ago. Last week, we learned of a number of backstage releases for the brand, including longtime WWE employees and trusted mentors William Regal and "Road Dogg" Jesse James. Well, now we have learned of even more upheaval in the backstage goings-on down in Orlando, as the creative team will be answering directly to Vince McMahon's right-hand man, Bruce Pritchard and Christine Lubrano, WWE's VP of Creative Writing Operations.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that the NXT brand's lead creative Russo, and that's Johnny Russo, not Vince Russo (no relation, although there is a Crowbar On A Pole Match schedule for tonight's NXT 2.0…), will now have to clear all creative with Bruce Pritchard and Christine Lubrano, the same way the creative teams for Raw and SmackDown do every week. And we all know how great the creative is for those two shows, so this should be great, right?

This is a pretty big change for NXT, as the brand has always operated independently of the main roster's creative teams and without interference from Vince McMahon and his team. With the removal of NXT mainstays like Road Dogg, William Regal, and even Triple H himself, the brand now appears to be operating almost exactly the same as Raw and SmackDown, which won't make longtime fans of the brand happy, as they often sought NXT out as an alternative to the WWE main roster product.

Johnny Russo isn't the only remaining member of the NXT creative team, as he will still have Dewey Foley and Anthony Golden Jr. to work with. Foley, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has been in charge of 205 Live while Golden joined the team in March of 2021.