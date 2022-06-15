Barry, Better Call Saul, The Boys, WWDITS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Love is color, love is loud, love is never saying you're too proud/Love is trusting, love is honest, love is not a hand to hold you down/I don't know when I got bitter, but love is surely better when it's gone/Cause you wanted more/More than I could give/More than I could handle/And a life that I can't live/You wanted more/More than I could bear/More than I could offer

For a love that isn't there… for The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Tonic and "You Wanted More" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including a plot hole to consider in HBO & Bill Hader's Barry, some Better Call Saul teaser concerns for Rhea Seehorn's Kim Wexler, Tim Allen proves he's better when other write his lines for him, The Boys tease a "Legend"-ary appearance this week & a musical dance number, Stranger Things 4 offers some intense Volume 2 images, Guillermo channels Miley Cyrus in newest What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 teaser, Netflix goes reality competition with Squid Game: The Challenge, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, June 15, 2022:

The Boys S03E05: Comics Fans Can Expect a "Legend"-ary Appearance

The Flash Showrunner Hopes to Have Mia Queen Back for Season 9

Dark Side of the Ring: Vice TV EVP/GM Clarifies Season 4- We Think?

Power Rangers: eOne Deal Sets Jenny Klein as Netflix Series Showrunner

Disney Santa Tim Allen Tries to Be Funny & Relevant, Fails Miserably

NXT 2.0 Preview 6/14: The Creed Brothers' First Title Defense

Isle of the Dead: JDM Posts "Wicked Is Making a Return" in TWD Spinoff

What We Do in the Shadows S04 Teaser: Guillermo One-Ups Miley Cyrus

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 Teaser: An Oath Taken, An Oath Broken

Tony Khan: Jeff Hardy Suspended Without Pay, AEW Offers Treatment Help

Werewolf By Night Special: Giacchino Confirms Directing, Offers Update

Squid Game: Netflix Now Casting for Reality-Competition Series

RAW10: Todd McFarlane, wiip & Rooster Teeth Team for Animated Series

Ms. Marvel S01E02 Preview: Kamala Names Her Power, Has Thor Question

Cody Come Back! Takeaways from This Week's WWE Raw

Only Murders in the Building S02 Trailer: New Murder, Same Issues

The Boys S03E05 Promo: We're All About That Kumiko/Serge Dance Number

Matt Hardy on Jeff Hardy Arrest: "Recovery Isn't a Linear Process"

Chucky S02: Lara Jean Chorostecki Set for "Heavily Recurring Role"

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Images: Max, Eddie, Eleven, Steve & More

Evil Cast Teases Scariest Season 3 Moments: "I Still Want To Puke"

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Talks Vader, Sand Speech Memes

Barry: HBO's Great Must-See Show Is Driven By Big Plot Hole

Superman & Lois, Jeff Hardy, James Gunn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.