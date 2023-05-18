Barry, FOX "News," CM Punk, Elon Musk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: CM Punk, FOX News/Laura Ingraham, Elon Musk, The Flash, IASIP, Fear TWD, JMS/Star Trek, Barry, OMITB & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Foo Fighters with "Under You," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's That '90s Show, TBS' AEW Dynamite & AEW: Collision, HBO Max's Love & Death, Crunchyroll's PSYCHO-PASS: Providence, FOX's HouseBroken, Max's Conan O'Brien Must Go, CM Punk, FOX "News"/Laura Ingraham, Elon Musk/The Princess Bride, The CW's The Flash, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, JMS/Star Trek: Enterprise, HBO's Barry, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Barry, FOX "News," AEW: Collision, Babylon 5/Star Trek, Elon Musk/The Princess Bride, Always Sunny & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 18, 2023:

That '90s Show: Wilmer Valderrama Initially Reluctant to Reprise Fez

Tony Khan Appears on AEW Dynamite, Gloats About AEW Collision

Love & Death Actor Drew Waters on Building a Second Life in Hollywood

Adam Page Returns on AEW Dynamite, Rejoins Elite! So Unfair!

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence Set for Global Theatrical Release This Year

HouseBroken Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Sad Nondescript Cat

Conan O'Brien Must Go: Max Shares Sneak Peek of New Travel Series

CM Punk Calls Out "Misinformed Clickbait Industry," Fans Picking Sides

FOX "News" Supports Laura Ingraham (Just Maybe Not in Prime Time?)

Mandy Patinkin Confirms "The Princess Bride" Meaning Lost on Elon Musk

The Flash Releases Final Grant Gustin Key Art, Marking End of An Era

The Flash Showrunner: 4-Part Series Finale "Labor of Love All Around"

AEW: Collision Announcement Originally Listed CM Punk: Report

Always Sunny S16 Teaser: How Would YOU Describe The Gang in One Word?

FOX "News": If CNN Can Do Trump, Why Can't We? Laura Ingraham Out?

Fear the Walking Dead S08 Morgan, Madison & Grace Portraits Released

AEW: Collision Confirmed for June; Andrade El Idolo Set for Roster

Babylon 5: JMS "Would Love to Do" Star Trek; Clarifies Enterprise Talk

Barry Season 4 Was Largely Driven By Worst Season 1 Plot Hole

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Sets August Return: Thoughts

