Elon Musk, Loki, Yellowjackets, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elon Musk/The Princess Bride, X-Men '97, Yellowjackets, DC Studios/Arrowverse, Nancy Drew, and tons more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Linkin Park with "Breaking the Habit," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Elon Musk/The Princess Bride/Magneto, USA Network's WWE NXT/Raw, Disney+'s X-Men '97, ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, Disney+'s Loki & Echo, Crunchyroll & Duolingo, Showtime's Yellowjackets, The CW's Nancy Drew, ABC's The Rookie, Max's The Penguin, Netflix's FUBAR, Supernatural, Comcast/Disney/Hulu, DC Studios & Arrowverse, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Peacock's Based on A True Story, HBO's The Last of Us, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elon Musk/"The Princess Bride," The Rookie, The Flash/Arrowverse, Loki/Echo & Yellowjackets & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, May 17, 2023:

I Do Not Think The Princess Bride Means What Elon Musk Thinks It Means

WWE NXT Preview: The Women's Title Tournament Continues Tonight

Do Secret Invasion, Loki & Echo Dates Mean X-Men '97 In 2024?

Loki Season 2 Set for October; Echo Being Binge-Dropped This November

The Pat McAfee Show Moving to ESPN & More in New McAfee/Disney Deal

Crunchyroll and Duolingo Team Up to Teach Japanese Via Anime

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 "It Chooses" Preview Images Released

WWE Raw Recap: A Maelstrom of Mediocrity and Missed Opportunities

Nancy Drew Final Season Teaser: Horseshoe Bay Is In Serious Trouble

The Rookie & More Moved to Midseason as ABC Braces for Writers' Strike

WGA East Shuts Down The Penguin Earlier Today (Batman, Take Note)

Was Elon Musk Right About Magneto?!? No, But Let's Have Some Fun!

FUBAR: Schwarzenegger Series Preview Introduces Tom Arnold's Norm

Shorter Supernatural Seasons Might've Kept Show on the Air: Padalecki

Comcast Will "More Likely Than Not" Sell Hulu Shares to Disney

DC Studios: Let's Do Right By The Flash, Arrowverse Ahead of Final Run

The Mandalorian S04: Writers' Strike May Delay Fall Production Start

Based on A True Story: Kaley Cuoco Series Hits Peacock This June

The Last Of Us Season 1: Mondo Music Release of the Week Spotlight

