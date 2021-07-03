BCTV Daily Dispatch 03 July 2021: Lovecraft Country Ends; MOTU Reveals

With much love and respect once again to Stone Temple Pilots, welcome to your Saturday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours (including some bad late-Friday news for HBO's Lovecraft Country fans). Our highlights include real-life Rick and Morty, WWE recruits new recruits, The Boys stars Jensen Ackles & Karl Urban hit the links, Alex Kingston talks up Doctor Who: Time Fracture, Elizabeth Tulloch confirms Superman & Lois Season 1 wrap, The Wheel of Time keeps turning, and more! From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut and are definitely worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Saturday, July 3, 2021:

10. Rick and Morty: Harmon Real-Life Rick Look Has Us Seeing Peter Capaldi

9. WWE Recruits Three Future Superstars from China and Singapore

8. Frasier: Kelsey Grammer on Reboot, Revisiting Dr. Crane After 17 Years

7. The Boys: Jensen Ackles Hits Links with Urban, Needs Late-Night Tool

6. Manifest Creator Jeff Rake Reveals New Plan to Wrap Up Series

5. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Releases Teaser; Alex Kingston Offers Praise

4. The Orville Season 3: Space Things, Night Lot & Red Shirt Concerns

3. Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Confirms Final Season 1 Filming Day

2. The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8

1. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Ming-Na Wen reflects on May's S.H.I.E.L.D. fate, MOTU: Revelation reveals official trailer, Fargo's Noah Hawley talks "Alien" series, and Misha Green's Lovecraft Country ends its run:

Lovecraft Country: HBO, Misha Green Not Moving Forward with Season 2

Noah Hawley Updates Alien Series; Offers Brief Fargo Season 5 Update

Heels: Stephen Amell Offers Prod Update, Previews Jack Spade Accent

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Unleashes Part 1 Trailer, Images

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Ming-Na Wen Reflects on Finale & May's Fate

