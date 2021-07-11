BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 July 2021: Orville Rises, Stan Vocalizes & More

You don't have to say you love us, just be close at hand. You don't have to stay forever, we will understand. Believe us, believe… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to the amazing Dusty Springfield, welcome to your Sunday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with The Orville love continuing right along. The new faces this time around include Neil Gaiman talking The Sandman & Marvel 1602, Sebastian Stan showing off his What If…? vocal stylings, and Tony Hillerman's "Dark Winds" novels heading to television. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Sunday, July 11, 2021:

10. The Sandman: Sturridge Sounded Dream-y; Gaiman Would Love 1602 Series

9. What If…?: Ladies & Gentlemen, The Vocal Stylings of Sebastian Stan

8. Mark Hamill on How His ABC Western Series Nearly Cost Him Star Wars

7. Dark Winds: AMC, GRRM Bringing Tony Hillerman Crime Novels to Series

6. Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series

5. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Trailer: Will You Answer The Doctor's Call?

4. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Highlighted in FX Networks Trailer

3. Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect

2. Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report

1. The Orville Season 3: Scott Grimes Gets BDay Love; Meet "COVID Carrie"

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount slaps a "Chekov" on a rumor, Dexter Morgan's real-life alter-ego Michael C. Hall has a message for us, Y: The Last Man gets a mini-preview, WWE SmackDown leaves the ThunderDome, and Evil gets to prove that the third time's the charm:

Evil: Paramount+ Blesses Supernatural Series with Season 3 Renewal

Y: The Last Man Footage Included in FX Networks Trailer

WWE SmackDown Review 7/9/21: So Long, Thunderdome; You Won't Be Missed

Dexter Gets Bloody; Michael C. Hall's Important Message; Icy New Logo?

Star Trek: SNW Star Anson Mount Looks to Chekov for Rumor Response

