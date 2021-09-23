BCTV Daily Dispatch 23 Sept 21: Marsters on Whedon, Barrowman & More

Turn up the lights in here, baby. Extra bright, I want y'all to see this. Turn up the lights in here, baby. You know what I need. Want you to see everything. Want you to see all of… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to Kanye West ft. Rihanna & Kid Cudi and "All Of The Lights" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include a big ABC's Big Sky Season 2 preview, James Marsters talks Joss Whedon & John Barrowman, AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond co-creator Matt Negrete talks Jadis & CRM, FOX's The Masked Singer Season 6 debuts, Ric Flair finds a way to go from bad to worse, and What If…? honors Howard the Duck.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, September 23, 2021:

Big Sky Season 2: ABC Releases Episode 1 "Wakey Wakey" Preview Images

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Embrace The Power of Mac's Duster!

WWE NXT Fans Have Judas in Their Minds as Ratings Down This Week

Buffy & Angel Star Talks Joss Whedon Encounter, John Barrowman & More

Arrow Ruined Stephen Amell's Ability to Wear a Hood as Public Disguise

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Exploring Jadis' Post-Rick Grimes Years

Let the Right One In: Vampire Drama Stakes Out Showtime Series Order

The Masked Singer Season 6 Clip Teases Surprises; Masks & Clues Update

What If…? Honors Howard the Duck, MCU's MVD (Most Valuable Duck)

Riverdale Season 5 E17 Preview: Tabitha, Jughead & Betty Investigate

Foundation: Apple TV+ Releases Episode 1 "The Emperor's Peace" Preview

Yellowjackets Star Melanie Lynskey Talks Showtime Series, Cast Bonding

Ric Flair "Live Your Truth" Exactly the Lousy Response We Expected

Arcane: Riot Games & Netflix Series Unveils Character/Cast Posters

The Problem with Jon Stewart: Apple TV+ Offers Sneak Preview, Podcast

Netflix, Roald Dahl Story Co. Team on Chocolate Factory & More Projects

Crunchyroll Sets Fall 2021 Anime Season: Platinum End, SAKUGAN & More

Marvel Podcasts Unlimited Exclusively Apple: Hawkeye, Wolverine & More

Jeopardy!: Mayim Bialik All-In on Being Named Permanent Host

NXT 2.0 Recap: Was Kushida Able To Retain The Cruiserweight Title?

