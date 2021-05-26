BCTV Daily Dispatch 26 May 2021: Always Sunny 15, Powerpuff & More

10. Is Black Lightning Headed For A "Flashy" Future? Talking Crossovers

9. WWE Raw: Three Hours to Lose, Nothing to Gain

8. Lucifer: Aint' No Party Like An Ella-Amenadiel Chair Dance Party!

7. Shogun: FX Limited Series Taps Hiroyuki Sanada & Cosmo Jarvis As Leads

6. The CW's Mark Pedowitz Ponders Powerpuff Pilot Pass: "Was Just A Miss"

5. John Cena Puts Over China, Apologizes for Calling Taiwan a Country

4. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3: Warrior's Ex-Wife On Things Changing

3. Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Announcing TV Deals in a Couple of Weeks

2. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trio Signal Season 15 First Day Back

1. The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling

TODAY IN TELEVISION: Avengers Assemble (2013-2019), Living Lohan (2018), Denise Richards: It's Complicated (2008-2009), and The Little Couple (2009- present) all premiered on this day. I feel like there are at least 237 jokes that could be made out of that line-up- take your shot by leaving one in the comments section below.

RANDOM THOUGHT: You know it's only a matter of time until Dick Wolf owns primetime real estate every weekday night across the broadcast networks. And then? A massive 14-episode mega-crossover (The CW doesn't do 10 pm) on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and The CW.

