BCTV Daily Dispatch 26 Sept 21: Sandman, Cowboy Bebop, Ozark & More
this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, The Sandman, Cobra Kai, Super Crooks, The Umbrella Academy & Ozark; plus, the BBC's Doctor Who and Apple TV+'s Foundation. And we wrap things with our reviews of Apple TV's Foundation, WWE SmackDown, MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore, and TNT's AEW Rampage.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, September 26, 2021:
Apple TV+'s Foundation's Jared Harris on Hari Seldon
The Walking Dead S11E06 "On the Inside": Daryl's Difficult Decision
The Sandman Key Art Posters Introduce Viewers to Dream, Death & Desire
Cowboy Bebop Offers Opening Credits "Who's Who" Cast Rundown
Apple TV+'s Foundation's Lee Pace Explains Brother Day & More
The Rookie Shares Season 4 E01 Preview & Images; Season 3 Recap
Big Mouth Season 5 And Inside Job: Netflix Releases Key Art & Trailer
Demon Slayer: Crunchyroll Announces Streaming Dates for New Arcs
The Witcher: Blood Origin Offers Prequel Series Production Preview
Ultraman Anime Season 2 Coming to Netflix in 2022
Aggretsuko Season 4 to Premiere on Netflix in December 2021
Tiger King Season 2: Joe Exotic Returns To Netflix This November
The Witcher Renewed for Season 3; New Season 2 Previews Released
Arcane: League Of Legends Netflix Series Gets A Trailer & A Date
The Umbrella Academy Season 3: The Cast Answers 20 Fan Questions
Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Promo: For Strand, It's Sorry Not Sorry
Cowboy Bebop: Netflix Shares Live-Action Anime Adapt Opening Credits
Bridgerton Season 2: Netflix Period Drama Shares First-Look Clip
CW's Supergirl: Azie Tesfai Reflects on the Final Season
Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Confirms New Year's Eve Premiere Date
The Sandman: Neil Gaiman, Tom Sturridge Share Netflix Series Preview
Ozark Season 4 Preview: For The Byrdes, The Stakes Are Deadlier
Stranger Things 4 Teaser Takes Viewers Into Creel House
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: A Final Season Filled With Missed Opportunities
Super Crooks Anime Set for November; Netflix Releases Teaser, Key Art
Doctor Who: What Does Russell T. Davies Return Mean for the Show Now?
Squid Game Director Talks Possible Season 2 for Netflix Series
And here's a look at our reviews- this time, Apple TV's Foundation, WWE SmackDown, MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore, and TNT's AEW Rampage:
Foundation Review: Space "Game of Thrones" Wannabe Falls Apart Early
WWE Smackdown Review 9/24/2021: What Happened Before Extreme Rules?
Double Shot at Love Season 3 E02: A First Kiss & A First Elimination
Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Floribama Shore Season 4 E15 Review: Codi is Out of Control
