BCTV Daily Dispatch 27 Sept 21: The Last of Us, Family Guy & Tons More
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, September 27, 2021:
The Walking Dead S11E06 Review: Ridloff, Carroll & Horror for the Win
The Last of Us: HBO Releases Image of Pascal's Joel & Ramsey's Ellie
Super Crooks: Mark Millar On Netflix Anime & Live-Action Series
But Can "Armageddon" Beat This Batwoman / The Flash Crossover?
WWE Extreme Rules: Full Card, Predictions, Start Time, How to Watch
Chucky Proves Quite the "Good Guy" to Have in Biology Class: Preview
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: In Honor of Dee, The People's Bird
Family Guy: Mike Henry Wishes "Cleveland Brown" Arif Zahir Best Wishes
The Walking Dead S11E06 On the Inside Scene: Kelly Clues In on Connie
Y: The Last Man S01E05 Preview: Agent 355 & Yorick Get to the Point
Foundation: Leah Harvey Decodes Salvor Hardin, Series Themes & More
The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Promo: Jadis, Past & Present
AEW Dynamite Preview: Miro vs. Guevara, Cole vs. Jungle Boy, and More
American Horror Story: DF Death Valley Promo: A New Experiment Begins
American Gladiators: WWE & MGM Tag-Teaming Competition Series Reboot
Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Part 5 Vol 2: Taking the Gold Hostage
Vikings: Valhalla – Netflix Sequel Spinoff Releases First Look, Images
Star Trek: William Shatner, Jeff Bezos Boldly Going to Final Frontier
My Name: The Next K-Drama Action Noir to Watch This October
And here's a look at our reviews- this time, Crunchyroll & Funimation's My Hero Academia Season 5 and FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 3:
My Hero Academia Season 5 E25 "The High, Deep Blue Sky" Finale Review
What We Do in the Shadows S03E05 Review: Guillermo the Manipulator!
