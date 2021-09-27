BCTV Daily Dispatch 27 Sept 21: The Last of Us, Family Guy & Tons More

With much love & respect to Metallica and "Gasoline" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include HBO's The Last of Us, The CW's The Flash & Batwoman, Netflix's Super Crooks, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FOX's Family Guy, Apple TV Plus' Foundation, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's The Walking Dead, and a ton more. And we wrap things with our reviews of My Hero Academia and What We Do in the Shadows.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, September 27, 2021:

The Walking Dead S11E06 Review: Ridloff, Carroll & Horror for the Win

The Last of Us: HBO Releases Image of Pascal's Joel & Ramsey's Ellie

Super Crooks: Mark Millar On Netflix Anime & Live-Action Series

But Can "Armageddon" Beat This Batwoman / The Flash Crossover?

WWE Extreme Rules: Full Card, Predictions, Start Time, How to Watch

Chucky Proves Quite the "Good Guy" to Have in Biology Class: Preview

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: In Honor of Dee, The People's Bird

Family Guy: Mike Henry Wishes "Cleveland Brown" Arif Zahir Best Wishes

The Walking Dead S11E06 On the Inside Scene: Kelly Clues In on Connie

Y: The Last Man S01E05 Preview: Agent 355 & Yorick Get to the Point

Foundation: Leah Harvey Decodes Salvor Hardin, Series Themes & More

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Promo: Jadis, Past & Present

AEW Dynamite Preview: Miro vs. Guevara, Cole vs. Jungle Boy, and More

American Horror Story: DF Death Valley Promo: A New Experiment Begins

American Gladiators: WWE & MGM Tag-Teaming Competition Series Reboot

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Part 5 Vol 2: Taking the Gold Hostage

Vikings: Valhalla – Netflix Sequel Spinoff Releases First Look, Images

Star Trek: William Shatner, Jeff Bezos Boldly Going to Final Frontier

My Name: The Next K-Drama Action Noir to Watch This October

And here's a look at our reviews- this time, Crunchyroll & Funimation's My Hero Academia Season 5 and FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 3:

My Hero Academia Season 5 E25 "The High, Deep Blue Sky" Finale Review

What We Do in the Shadows S03E05 Review: Guillermo the Manipulator!

