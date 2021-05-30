BCTV Daily Dispatch 30 May 2021: Sandman Responds, Boys Burgers & More

As for the newest additions to the list, check out Pam & Tommy star Sebastian Stan getting his Zen on, After Life producer removed over sexual misconduct allegations, AEW first an announcer for racist mocking, and Neil Gaiman pushes back on Death and Desire casting-haters (oh, and the Prodigal Son forces continue to fight on!).

We've also hand-picked a selection of articles that are more than worth your time that you might've missed the first time around. Finally, take a break from TV history to let you know "What The F**k Is The World Watching?" and then wrap things up with today's "Random Thought" because maybe it's time we reassessed "binge dumping."

So here's a look at today's BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. Dave Bautista Says Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Look Inbred

9. The Sandman Casts Death, Johanna Constantine & More As 12 Join Series

8. Pam & Tommy "Outrageous", "Emotional"; Sebastian Stan Finds His Zen

7. After Life Producer Out Over Misconduct Allegations; Gervais Responds

6. The Boys Season 3: Vought Remembers Soldier Boy with Comic Book Honor

5. AEW Fires Announcer Willie Urbina for Mocking Hikaru Shida's Accent

4. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Shares Thoughts on His Characters & Casting

3. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Zero F*cks to Give Death, Desire Pushback

2. Law & Order: "Crisis on Infinite Dick Wolf Shows" Coming? Meloni Wraps

1. Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists, ranging from Terry Silver "facts," China not being so "friendly," AEW bringing crowds back, a JOSHSTYLE-look at Lucifer, and a first look at Naomi– to the WWE, Doctor Who star Tom Baker, a Mike Tyson bio-series, Hannibal making moves, and a killer Vought burger:

Cobra Kai Season 4: Here Are A Few More Terry Silver Must-Know "Facts"

Friends: The Reunion Unites China Streamers Against Free Expression?

AEW Dynamite: Crowd Finally Returns as the Post-Pandemic Era Begins

Lucifer: JOSHSTYLE Drops Season 5b "Adventures and Bloopers" Trailer

Naomi: The CW Series Releases New Key Art, Look At "Team Naomi"

WWE Smackdown: First Shots Fired in the Friday Night Wars?

Doctor Who Star Tom Baker's The Curator Returns for UNIT: Nemesis

Lucifer: Rafferty Shares Season 5b Release Party Look, Thanks Vaccines

Iron Mike: Trevante Rhodes Set as Mike Tyson for Hulu Biopic Series

Hannibal: Fuller on Who Would Initiate First Kiss; "Unused Footage"?

The Boys Aren't Lovin' It: Vought's New Burger A Walking Heart Attack

"WHAT THE F**K IS THE WORLD WATCHING?" So thanks to the righteously impressive way Parrot Analytics monitors and records viewing habits across multiple platforms in multiple countries, we have some insight into what the world's been watching over the past 30 days. Quick thoughts? Here's why HBO wants so many GoT spinoffs, The Walking Dead still remains strong, WWE Raw surprisingly strong globally, and Saturday Night Live got an Elon Musk boost:

1. Game Of Thrones / 2. Attack On Titan / 3. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier / 4. WandaVision / 5. Stranger Things / 6. The Walking Dead / 7. The Flash / 8. La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) / 9. WWE Monday Night Raw / 10. Friends / 11. Shadow and Bone / 12. Saturday Night Live / 13. My Hero Academia / 14. The Mandalorian / 15. The Big Bang Theory / 16. SpongeBob SquarePants / 17. Invincible / 18. Peaky Blinders / 19. The Boys / 20. The Good Doctor

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Game of Thrones | Official Season 8 Recap Trailer (HBO) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IkREi2f6XM)

RANDOM THOUGHT: Okay, this one goes out to all of the non-Netflix streamers- Amazon, Peacock, HBO Max, Funimation, Paramount+, Disney+, and the 383 others I don't have enough time to list. Look, I'll just put it out there. Can we leave the binge-drop shit to Netflix? Because if there's one thing that shows like WandaVision, The Boys, Invincible, The Mandalorian, Mare of Easttown, and a bunch of others have proven is that there is a serious advantage to staggering episode releases. It builds a sense of community. It allows late-comers to still jump in on the festivities. It helps save "smaller" shows that might've gotten off to a soft start because of the competitive press and media environment out there.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mare of Easttown: A Closer Look | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYcQAy3e70M)

