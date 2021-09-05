BCTV Daily Dispatch 5 Sept 21: Rick and Morty, WWE, What If…? & More

I got a little bit of reason for everything I've done. I might just serenade the moonlight. And I get so lonely in this crowd. I want to scream but make no sound. And yeah I'm lost but maybe I'll be fine. Cause when I'm in over my head, I hear the words you said. That someone out there's listening to the same song. Feeling the same way that I do. Make me a believer pick up the receiver. And tell me you feel just like… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of respect to Better Than Ezra for our take on "I Do" (video below), welcome back to BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your reading enjoyment. Today's line-up covers everything from Disney Plus' What If…? and the WWE to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty to NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine… from The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow and STARZ's Heels to AMC's "The Walking Dead" universe and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, September 5, 2021:

The Heike Story: New Funimation Anime Focuses on Historical Epic

Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage on 9/3/2021

What If…? Episode 4 Review: Good Story Undercut By Too Common Trope

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Day 2021: YouTube BTS Special, Interviews & More!

Rick and Morty Pulls Season 5 Finale Music Vid? Samurai Jack Crossover

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 E28: Going Out with A Bang

WWE Smackdown Review 9/3/2021: Two DQs and a Little Snooze

Doctor Who: Davies' DW "Trial Run" Dark Season Gets Big Finish Adapt

The Wheel of Time: Amazon Releases New Mini-Teaser to Obsess Over

Pac vs. Andrade Rescheduled for Next Week's AEW Rampage

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bianca Belair gets her rematch against Becky Lynch at WWE Extreme Rules: SmackDown, Sept. 3, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4wbX8kJHlU)

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Official for WWE Extreme Rules

The Axis Of Time: John Birmingham Alt-History Novels Set for TV Adapt

DC's Legends of Tomorrow S06 Finale Preview: Checkmate for Bishop?

Supergirl Season 6 E10 Preview: Nyxly Complicates Matters for Kara

*UPDATE*WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering

Heels Season 1 E04 Preview: Wild Bill's No Fan of Glowing Title Belts

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Offers Season 2 BTS Preview

The Walking Dead S11 "Hunted": 21 Thoughts That Are 106% Spoiler-Free

Star Trek: Lower Decks S02E04 Review: Brains Win Over Brawn for Once

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Better Than Ezra – 11 – I Do (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MotE8j-_uiQ)