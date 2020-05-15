Becky Lynch Might Not Come Back to WWE After Having Baby

WWE star Becky Lynch may not come back after having her baby, according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Lynch announced her pregnancy and gave up the Raw Women's Championship last Monday on WWE Raw after not wrestling for over a month. Asuka was crowned the new Raw Women's Champion by virtue of having won the Money in the Bank ladder match.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer writes that the original plans for Lynch post-WrestleMania were to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. According to Meltzer, Lynch was set to face Jax in a match at Money in the Bank, and Baszler would win the Money in the Bank match to become Lynch's primary challenger after that. However, Meltzer believes that Lynch must have told WWE about the pregnancy in early April, forcing the company to quickly adjust plans and keep Lynch's pregnancy a secret until last Monday.

Meltzer goes on to point out what a big blow it is for WWE to lose its female face of the company at the same time its male face of the company, Roman Reigns, is also not wrestling due to quarantine. However, unlike Reigns, who will presumably be back after the pandemic is over, Meltzer thinks that may not be a sure thing for Lynch, writing:

Also in her speech, she never addressed the issue of coming back. Far more than men, a lot of women leave wrestling young, largely to have real lives that the old wrestling schedule really didn't allow. Few of the women on the circuit have kids, and the ones who want them usually leave. Beth Phoenix and Trish Stratus were most notable for leaving and then starting a family. Mickie James did return full-time. Brie Bella returned, but never wrestled much after giving birth. This was the first time in American pro wrestling when a major league promotion world champion vacated her title due to pregnancy.

Notably, Lynch has also been seeing interest from Hollywood, and could pursue a career in acting that would likely be an easier schedule, less stressful to her body, and potentially more lucrative. In other words, Becky Lynch could be going the way of The Rock and John Cena, moving onto bigger and better things.