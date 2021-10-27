Better Call Saul, Orville, MOTU & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 27 Oct 21
I'm free to be the greatest, I'm alive. I'm free to be the greatest here tonight, the greatest. The greatest, the greatest alive. The greatest, the greatest… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Sia for "The Greatest," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Netflix's Cowboy Bebop & Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Hulu's The Orville & Seth MacFarlane, HBO Max & Michael B. Jordan's Val Zod, FX's American Horror Story with Lizzo & Sarah Paulson, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead & Better Call Saul, and more. And we wrap things up with a review for USA Network's WWE Raw.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, October 27, 2021:
Cowboy Bebop: Netflix Follows Official Trailer with New Preview Images
Aquaman: King of Atlantis "Schools" Some Big Bads in Chapter 3 Preview
The Orville Video Wishes "Captain" Seth MacFarlane a Happy Birthday
Cowboy Bebop Official Trailer Finds Spike, Jet & Faye Ready to Jam
Val Zod: Metayer, Peters Penning Michael B. Jordan Superman Series
Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Was Tempted to Stay Put Past Series 13
Better Call Saul: Schnauz, Mando & The Greatest BCS Spinoff Idea Ever
American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson, Lizzo TikTok Channels "Asylum"
Supergirl S06E17 Preview: Lex Feels Like He's Seen This All Before
Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer; Kevin Smith/Trolls
The Wheel of Time Trailer Debuts This Wednesday; Livestream Details
HBO Renews Succession for Season 4; Righteous Gemstones for Season 3
Fear the Walking Dead S07E03 Preview: Dorie's Haunted by Old Horrors
Batwoman Season 3 Episode 3 Preview: Gotham's Hit with A Deep "Freeze"
NXT Halloween Havoc Preview: Some Scary Title Matches Set for Tonight
Evil Star Michael Emerson Discusses Season 2, Leland's Journey & Moren & More
Doctor Who: Flux Preview Images: TARDIS Troubles, A Revelation & More
Legends of Tomorrow S07: Check Out These New 100th Ep Preview Images
Michael Schur & Shea Serrano Series Primo Gets IMDb TV Order
Young Sheldon: Craig T. Nelson & Bill Fagerbakke's "Coach" Reunion
The Missing: Peacock Orders Crime Series, David E. Kelley to Produce
Now here's a look at today's BCTV review: USA Network's WWE Raw:
WWE Raw Review 10/25/2021: Meet the New Era, Same as the Old Era
