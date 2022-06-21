Better Call Saul, Titans, Umbrella Academy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I can't stand it, I know you planned it/I'm gonna set it straight, this Watergate/I can't stand rocking when I'm in here/'Cause your crystal ball ain't so crystal clear/So while you sit back and wonder why/I got this fucking thorn in my side/Oh my God, it's a mirage/I'm tellin' y'all, it's… The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to the Beastie Boys for "Sabotage" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including AMC's Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk teasing more than just a cameo from Bryan Cranston's Walter White & Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack unveils its main leads, "A" drops more "Original Sin" clues on HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars, Doctor Who Monthly is apparently in the BBC series' good graces again, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will have more legacy characters than fans realize, Disney's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow and stars Ewan McGregor & Hayden Christensen would be open to another season, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, June 21, 2022:

Stephen Colbert: Trump Much More Dangerous Puppet Than Triumph

The Umbrella Academy Cast Goes Game Show; 10 Best TUA Fight Scenes

State Secrets Hidden & Uncovered In Channel 4 The Undeclared War Q&A

Channel 4's The Undeclared War Will Grip Your Chest And Not Let Go

WWE Raw Preview: An Elias Concert and a MITB Qualifying Match

Will Stephen Colbert, Triumph Address U.S. Capitol Police Arrests?

Anansi Boys: Neil Gaiman Shares Amazon Series Production Update

Tulsa King: Dana Delany Joins Sheridan, Stallone Mob Drama Series

The Chosen One: Netflix, Redrum Address American Jesus Series Accident

1923: Yellowstone Prequel Series 1932 Changes Name, Historical Focus

Wolf Pack Casts 4 Leads; Paramount+ Series Begins Filming Next Week

AEW Announces Quake at the Lake in Minneapolis in August

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Images Offer Viewers More A Insights

Better Call Saul Season 6: Walt & Jesse Appearance "Not Just One Time"

Doctor Who Magazine Gets Big-Time Advance Publicity Again

Titans S04 Filming Resumes; Ryan Potter BTS; Brother Blood Playlist

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Festive S01E08 Images, Preview

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared: Eerie Teaser Previews Channel 4 Return

Obi-Wan Kenobi: McGregor, Christensen & Chow See Season 2 Potential

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 EP Matalas Teases More Legacy Characters

Evil S03E01/E02 Review: Promising Beginning, Disappointing Follow-Up

