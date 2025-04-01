Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Black Mirror, Amber Ruffin/WHCD, Kid Rock & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Amber Ruffin/WHCD, Kid Rock, The Rookie, Lanterns, House of the Dragon, The Boys, SNL, Black Mirror & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Amber Ruffin/WHCD, Kid Rock & Donald Trump, Misha Collins & Trans Day of Visibility, Netflix's WWE Raw, NBC's The Hunting Party, ABC's The Rookie, HBO's Lanterns, HBO's House of the Dragon, Prime Video's The Boys, NBC's SNL/Morgan Wallen, Netflix's Devil May Cry, Dropout's Parlor Room, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Netflix's Black Mirror, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Disney's Bluey, The Office & Ricky Gervais, Peacock's Poker Face, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 1, 2025:

Amber Ruffin "Would Have Been So Terrifically Mean" During WHCD

Kid Rock Cosplays Being Relevant During White House Visit with Trump

Supernatural, The Boys Star Shares "Trans Day of Visibility" Message

WWE Raw from London Was Practically Perfect in Every Way

The Hunting Party S01E09: "Tom Beecher" Preview; WonderCon 2025 Images

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 12: "April Fools" Images, Preview Released

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 14: "Mad About Murder" Overview Released

Lanterns: Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner Set to Return for HBO Series

House of the Dragon Showrunner Found GRRM Criticisms "Disappointing"

The Boys Star Antony Starr Knows How Series Ends Up: "I Love It"

SNL: Kenan Thompson on Morgan Wallen Walking, "God's Country" Post

Devil May Cry Sneak Peek Sees a Demon Making It Personal for Dante

Dropout Announces New Board Game Series Parlor Room

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Character Portraits Released

House of the Dragon Season 3 Welcomes Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler

Black Mirror Season 7 Episode Titles, Overviews Released (TRAILER)

WWE Raw Preview: The Biggest Real Wrestling Show in London Ever

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney: Wanda Sykes, John Waters & More

Clash Of Clans Announces WWE Crossover For WrestleMania 41

Bluey: "The Sign," New Episodes Head to BBC iPlayer, CBeebies in April

The Office: Ricky Gervais Celebrates NBC Series' 20th Anniversary

Poker Face Guest Star Kumail Nanjiani Surprised by Season 2 Role

