Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 19 Review: A Gene & Purrbo Story

FOX's Bob's Burgers brought a lot of nostalgia back for many of us with Gene's latest interest, something very similar to the wonders of Tamagotchi. Warning, some spoilers may be waiting ahead for you so make sure to watch the episode first and then come back if you don't want anything revealed to you. Otherwise, see you on the other side of this image break…

Bob's Burgers gave us the gift of Purrbo, a keychain-sized game Gene found at a local yard sale for a dollar and the obsession grew from there. The only problem with this scenario, poor Bob attempts to understand how to get his son back on track with a school project by growing seeds from a wet paper towel. I liked the way Gene's interest was approached because Bob did initially have a stricter view on it all but he then molded his way of thinking so that it didn't hurt Gene but it did push him to finish his project.

What didn't fit in completely within this episode of Bob's Burgers was the side stories involving Teddy with the fish and the parts with Louise and Tina didn't feel necessary and that sucks to say but it's true. I was hoping for things to feel equal to what was going on with Bob and Gene but it never truly got there. I did love the interactions Tina and Louise had with the store owner when it came to the coin-operated ride.

Bob's Burgers has done this a few times with this season and season 11, having some fantastic episodes that give good timing to the stories involved but then the next episode falls off of that trend. I loved the dedication to embracing Purrbo and not resulting in shaming the love of games like those, but overall the episode fell in some spots that didn't involve that. A fun thing to note is that a woman walking in the background outside the restaurant around 3 minutes and 50 seconds into the episode. It's great to see a nod to the crack in the sidewalk in an episode before the film releases on May 27th.

Episode Store & Van Titles: "Steer-iously? Driving School" "Let's Make A Squeal"

