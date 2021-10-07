Bret Hart To Be Honored With A Placement On Canada's Walk Of Fame

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart has accumulated just about as many career honors and accomplishments as anyone to have ever laced up a pair of wrestling boots. Aside from his numerous championships and being on most people's shortlists as "the greatest of all-time", he has also been inducted into the American Amateur National Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame, The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Prairie Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Quebec Wrestling Hall of Fame, and in 2004, he was voted one of the top 50 Canadians of all time on CBC's Greatest Canadians.

And now you can add another honor for "The Excellence of Execution", as Bret Hart has been inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame. Hart will be joining fellow 2021 inductees such as Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves and Graham Greene, along with 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Damian Warner.

On their official website, here's how Canada's Walk of Fame describes themselves and their inductees:

Canada's Walk of Fame, the nation's crowning jewel that celebrates Canadian excellence and achievement, will honour ten new Inductions to its prestigious ranks. From one of Canada's most decorated war heroes to champions in sport, Nobel Laureates, a global business magnate, and iconic names in entertainment – this year's class of outstanding Canadians are recognized not only for their distinctive accomplishments and successes but for their philanthropy, advocacy, and contributions toward the greater good.

And here's how Canada's Walk of Fame specifically characterizes Bret Hart as a part of their 2021 inductee class:

A true champion and one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Bret Hart put Canada on the map with his gold standard in wrestling. A 32-time champion, WWE Hall of Famer, and voted one of the top 50 Canadians of all time, his strength and resiliency inside the wrestling ring are just as impressive outside of the ring. Hart overcame several health scares, including a stroke that left him paralyzed on his left side and a diagnosis of prostate cancer, both of which he has largely recovered.

As he is indeed a very proud Canadian, I'm sure this honor will rank very high in a life full of them for Bret Hart.

The Annual Canada's Walk of Fame Awards Gala will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Beanfield Centre in Toronto.