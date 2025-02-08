Buffy Reactions, Superman/Puppy Bowl XXI & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, DC Studios & James Gunn, Superman, Super Bowl LIX: Lamar & Chalamet, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Matlock, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, CBS's Fire Country, WWE, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, E!'s Critics Choice Awards, MultiCon, NBC's SNL, DC Studios & James Gunn, NBC's Cheers, DC Studios' Superman, ABC's Oscars, Apple TV+'s The Studio, Super Bowl LIX: Kendrick Lamar & Timothée Chalamet, Gilmore Girls/Lauren Graham, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 8, 2025:

Matlock: Kathy Bates Wins Big at Critics Choice Awards; S01E11 Preview

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar on Having Big Shoes to Fill: "My Own"

Fire Country: New "The Leone Way" Sneak Peeks; S03E12 Overview, Images

Legal Ruling Allows WWE "Ring Boy" Lawsuit to Proceed in Maryland

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 6 Preview/Guide: Things Get "Fishy"

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star: "Perfect Timing" for Sequel Series

Critics Choice Awards: Here's Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's Nominees

MultiCon: Kirkman, Tulloch, Payton & More Set for LA Wildfires Benefit

SNL 50th Anniversary: NBC Reairing George Carlin-Hosted Series Opener

DC Studios Inspired by "All Different Eras of DC Comics": James Gunn

Cheers: Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer Make Nice After 30-Year Fallout

Superman: Gunn Posts Puppy Bowl XXI/Krypto Super Play Award Reminder

Oscars: Conan O'Brien Is Academy Awards' "Golden Boy" in New Key Art

The Studio Sneak Peek: Seth Rogen Has Big Zombie Diarrhea Problem

Super Bowl LIX: Kendrick Lamar, Timothée Chalamet on Creative Process

Gilmore Girls Again? Lauren Graham Will Always Say Yes to a Return

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat is Now The Best Ambassador for The Show

The Insult That Made A Man Out Of Rob Liefeld And Saw Him Quit Marvel

Buffy/Angel, NFL Honors, Yellowjackets & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

David Boreanaz on Buffy in The Daily LITG, 7th February 2025

