Posted in: TV | Tagged: buffy, newlitg

David Boreanaz on Buffy in The Daily LITG, 7th February 2025

David Boreanaz commenting on Sarah Michelle Gellar's return to Buffy was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary David Boreanaz shares thoughts on Sarah Michelle Gellar's return to Buffy, igniting fan excitement.

Marvel and DC Comics news, including canceled titles and exclusive sneak peeks, top the charts.

Bleeding Cool remains a leading source for comic industry gossip and pop culture updates.

Celebrate comic industry birthdays and revisit top stories from past years on February 7th.

David Boreanaz commenting on Sarah Michelle Gellar's return to Buffy was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

David Boreanaz commenting on Sarah Michelle Gellar's return to Buffy and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Batman #142

LITG two years ago, Boom Studios To Kickstart "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse

LITG three years ago, The Rock Vs Joe Rogan

LITG four years ago, Cobra Kai and Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago – Death Note Returned

And Darth Vader changed things.

LITG six years ago – Shadowbringers were coming

And Lex Luthor was wrong again.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Richard Bruning , former EIC at Capital Comics, former creative director at DC, art director and consulting editor for Berger Books.

, former EIC at Capital Comics, former creative director at DC, art director and consulting editor for Berger Books. Bob Camp , artist on G.I. Joe, Crazy Magazine, Bizarre Adventures, Savage Tales, Conan the Barbarian, and The 'Nam.

, artist on G.I. Joe, Crazy Magazine, Bizarre Adventures, Savage Tales, Conan the Barbarian, and The 'Nam. Paul Castiglia, writer and editor on Archie Comics and Sonic The Hedgehog.

writer and editor on Archie Comics and Sonic The Hedgehog. Brandon Spicer, artist for Cry Havoc Creations

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!