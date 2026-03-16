Posted in: TV | Tagged: buffy, newlitg

Buffy Slain Again In The Daily LITG, 16th of March 2026

Buffy being slain was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Buffy being slain topped pop culture news as fans react to shocking reveals and Hulu rumors

Firefly animated series, Batman #8 twists, and big comic collectibles join daily buzz roundup

Catch up on trending comic stories from today and see how past anniversaries made headlines

Comics industry legends celebrate birthdays—subscribe for more insider news and updates

Buffy being slain again was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Buffy Slain Again and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Peter David needed your help

LITG two years ago… X-Men Relaunch

LITG three years ago, Mystique – Death And A Fate Worse Than That

LITG four years ago, Teen Justice

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and JK Rowling

And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.

LITG six years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

LITG seven years ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

Birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn.

creator of Spawn. Steve Lafler , creator of Bughouse comics.

, creator of Bughouse comics. Sam Humphries, creator of Our Love Is Real, co-creator of Blackbird, writer on Dial H For Hero, Harley Quinn and host of DC Daily.

creator of Our Love Is Real, co-creator of Blackbird, writer on Dial H For Hero, Harley Quinn and host of DC Daily. Ruth Fletcher Gage , co-writer of The Lion Of Ora

, co-writer of The Lion Of Ora Comic shop owner Sal Fichera

Gary L. Shipman, creator of Pakkins' Land

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