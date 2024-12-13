Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Deadpool/Lynda Carter, Buffy, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy/Sarah Michelle Gellar, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, Deadpool/Lynda Carter, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Arcane, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Buffy/Sarah Michelle Gellar, NBC's SNL 50, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Abbott Elementary, NBC's Night Court, TBS's AEW Dynamite, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Hulu's Prison Break, FX's The Beauty, ABC's The Rookie, Nate Bargatze, Max's The Pitt, Disney+'s What If…?, Deadpool/Lynda Carter, Peacock's Friday Night Lights, ITV's The Assembly, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Criminal Minds: Evolution, Buffy/Sarah Michelle Gellar, SNL 50, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, Night Court, The Rookie, Deadpool/Lynda Carter, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, December 13, 2024:

Arcane Honored by Twenty One Pilots & More at The Game Awards 2024

Criminal Minds: Matthew Gray Gubler Appearing in "Evolution" Season 3

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar on New Generations Discovering Series

SNL 50 Promos: Rock Gets "Pootie Tang" Respect From Abrams, Gardner

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover Gets First Official Promo

Night Court Season 3 Heads Into The Holidays with "Feliz NaviDead"

AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: Toni Storm Returns? Big Deal

SNL 50 Cut For Time Sketch Tackles "Irish Americans" Visiting Ireland

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Teaser: Rowan Needs to Own The Power

Prison Break: Mayans MC's Elgin James Gets Pilot Order From Hulu

The Beauty: Rebecca Hall Reportedly Joins FX, Ryan Murphy Series Adapt

The Rookie S07: Eric Winter Teases "Different Day…Different Bradford"

Nate Bargatze Wants to Be "Your Friend" in Netflix Stand-Up Special

The Pitt Trailer: Noah Wyle-Starring Max Medical Drama Hits Jan. 9th

What If…? Season 3 Sneak Peek Summed-Up with One Word: Invasion

Deadpool Returns! Lynda Carter, Kidpool Join Reynolds for Good Cause

Friday Night Lights Reboot Series In Development at Peacock

The Assembly: BBC's Michael Sheen Special Spawns ITV Talk Series

Harley Quinn, Yellowstone, Lanterns/JLU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

