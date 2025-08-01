Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Vampire Lestat, VP Harris/Colbert, James Gunn: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: James Gunn, Peacemaker, VP Kamala Harris & Stephen Colbert, The Vampire Lestat, Resident Alien, and more!

Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, James Gunn, AEW/WWE, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Peacock's Hostel, SYFY's Revival, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, VP Kamala Harris & Stephen Colbert, Netflix's Long Story Short, Netflix's Wednesday, Hulu's Lollapalooza, Disney+'s Percy Jackson And The Olympians, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, AMC's The Vampire Lestat, Crunchyroll, NBC's The Golden Girls, SYFY's Resident Alien, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 1, 2025:

Colbert: VP Kamala Harris Not Interested in "Broken" Election Process

The Librarians: The Next Chapter – Our (Early) Season 1 Finale Preview

DC Studios: James Gunn Offers Advice on Dealing with Online Toxicity

AEW Dynamite Delivers Refreshing, Fan-Centric Wrestling Alternative

3 Body Problem Season 2 Production Officially Underway; Casting News

Peacemaker: Doll Man Is DCU Canon; Gunn Explains Bat-Mite Difference

All AEW PPVS From 2019 Through 2024 Finally Liberated on HBO Max

Hostel: Peacock Developing Eli Roth, Paul Giamatti Series Adaptation

Revival: Check Out Our Updated S01E08: "A Rose and a Thorn" Preview

Strange New Worlds S03E04: "A Space Adventure Hour" Available Free

VP Kamala Harris Joins Stephen Colbert for Tonight's "The Late Show"

Long Story Short Official Trailer Released; Season 2 In Production

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Episode Titles, New Preview Images Released

Lollapalooza 2025 Day 1 Guide: Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs & More

SDCC: Percy Jackson And The Olympians At San Diego, No Cab Required

Medialife.AI at San Diego Comic-Con With George Takei & Jess Bush

Tulsa King Returns September 21st: Season 3 Images, Overview Released

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 SDCC Teaser Was Exactly What We Needed

Tracker/Jensen Ackles, Doctor Who & South Park: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Crunchyroll Annual Summer Sale Starts Now: Media, Manga & Much More!

The Golden Girls: Disney Honors 40th Anniversary with Special & More

Resident Alien Cast, Creator Talk Show's Legacy, Final Season, Future

