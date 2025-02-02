WWE Royal Rumble, Reacher, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE Royal Rumble, NBC's SNL, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Philadelphia Eagles /Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Disney+'s Eragon, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Ghosts, Adult Swim's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Prime Video's Invincible, Prime Video's Reacher, Max's Peacemaker, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, Prime Video's The Boys, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, He-Man Voice Actor John Erwin, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 2, 2025:

Jey Uso Wins Men's Royal Rumble and John Cena's Heart

SNL 50 Rewind: Bill Burr, SNL Fam Were Perfect Post-Election Relief

Cody Rhodes Retains at Royal Rumble, Resulting in Wrestling Nirvana

Mayfair Witches S02E05: "Julien's Victrola": Rowan Faces The Music

#DIY Retains at Royal Rumble, Attacked by Street Profits After

Charlotte Flair Returns, Wins Greatest Royal Rumble Match of All Time

Philadelphia Eagles Honored with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Roasting

AEW Collision to Go Head-to-Head With Royal Rumble, Get Destroyed

Eragon Series "Still on Track" at Disney+: Author Christopher Paolini

Elsbeth Season 2: Matthew Broderick Guest Stars in E12: "Foiled Again"

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 11 Sneak Peeks: Thor Has Abandonment Issues

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Set for March 9th; Trailer, Images Released

Invincible Season 3: Prime Video Promo Previews Animated Series Return

Reacher Season 3: Prime Video's Feb. 2025 Promo Previews Series Return

WWE Royal Rumble Preview: Can You Afford to Miss The GOAT Show?

Peacemaker in WWE Royal Rumble? John Cena Needs to Make It Happen

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live Coming to North America

The Boys: Vought Fresh Farms Promising "No Woke Yolks" in Trump Dig

Georgie & Mandy's: Lance Barber Set to Reprise "Young Sheldon" Role

He-Man Star, Western Actor John Erwin Passes; Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Doctor Who: Smaller Budgets Can Bring About Some Truly Creative Ideas

Neil Gaiman's The Sandman Ending, Superman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Joe Shuster Sues Superman Movie in the Daily LITG, 1st February, 2025

