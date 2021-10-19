Chappelle, Gibson, Good Omens 2 & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 19 Oct 21

Welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch, Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include a Dave Chappelle-Netflix update, ABC's LA Law, STARZ's The Continental/Mel Gibson, Amazon's Good Omens 2, The CW's Smallville, HBO's The Last of Us, Hulu's Hit-Monkey, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, and more! And then we wrap things up with our review of Paramount+'s Evil.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, October 19, 2021:

WWE Stars To Endure A Tougher Than Usual Travel Schedule This Week

L.A. Law: Corbin Bernsen Returning as Arnold Becker for ABC Pilot

Smackdown, Rampage Tie in Key Ratings Demo; Disrespectful! Unfair!

Dark Side of the Ring S03 Examines The Rise & Fall of Rob Black's XPW

Chappelle/Netflix Employee Protest, Talent PSA Details Released

The Great: Gillian Anderson Gives A Peek At Hulu Series Character

History Of The World Part 2 Set Up At Hulu, Mel Brooks Involved

The Wheel of Time: Rafe Judkins & Rosamund Pike Offer BTS Look

Warrior Nun Welcomes Rayann, Mullarkey & Clothier to Season 2 Cast

The Continental Going with Mel Gibson for "John Wick" Prequel Series

Fear the Walking Dead S07E02 Preview: Morgan & Grace in Nuclear Hell

Batwoman Season 3 E02 Loose Tooth Preview: Ryan & Alice, Croc Hunters

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel's Hit-Monkey I Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gb72HBB1QbA&t=11s)

Hit-Monkey Official Trailer Tells the Story of a Monkey on a Mission

Star Trek: We Need a Shatner-Takei "Grumpy Old Men" TV Series Take

The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey on Casting; GOT, Video Game Comparisons

Rhea Ripley Asks Fans For Help In Finding Lost Gear & Title Belt

Good Omens 2: Michael Sheen Breaks Out His Heavenly Look: "Here We Go"

Legends of Tomorrow S07E02, 100th Ep Preview; Ryan's Dr. Gwyn Davies

Smallville: Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum Talk Series Impact & Fans

WWE Raw Preview: Women's Championship Match, Semi-Finals, More

EXCLUSIVE: Hear a Track from The Score to "Maya and The Three"

And today's round-up of reviews includes Paramount+'s Evil:

Evil Season 2 Review: Grittier Sense of Self, Purpose on Paramount+

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.