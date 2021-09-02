CM Punk, More Planned for All Out Go-Home Episode of AEW Rampage

AEW All Out takes place this Sunday, but before then, there's one more episode of AEW Rampage to put everything in place for the PPV. Last night on AEW Dynamite, AEW revealed the lineup for Friday's show. CM Punk will appear on the show to cut a promo ahead of his match with Darby Allin. TNT Champion Miro will also be on the show to talk trash about his All Out opponent, Eddie Kingston. Additionally, Darby Allin will face Daniel Garcia in a one-on-one match, Kris Statlander will face Jamie Hayter and Rebel in a handicap match, and Lee Johnson will take on Malakai Black.

The Chadster isn't one to complain, but this show really seems like it's just rubbing it in. AEW already has a lot of momentum going into All Out thanks to CM Punk. Can't they just coast the rest of the way instead of trying to get people even more invested in watching the show? It's just not fair to WWE, who have a major NXT revamp happening next week, that AEW is taking all this attention. But Tony Khan has never had respect for the wrestling business and everything that Vince McMahon and Bruce Pritchard have done for it, so it's no surprise that he would book the biggest wrestling match in years for the same week as Vince and Bruce are trying to set NXT back on the right course. Auughh!

Here's what to expect from All Out. In what may be the most anticipated match in a decade, CM Punk will face Darby Allin in Punk's AEW in-ring debut. In the main event of the show, Kenny Omega will put his AEW Championship on the line against Christian Cage. Dr. Britt Baker DMD will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Kris Statlander. The Lucha Brothers will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships inside a steel cage. Miro will defend the TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston. Chris Jericho will put his AEW in-ring career on the line in a Final Fight with MJF. Satoshi Kojima will step through the Forbidden Door to take on Jon Moxley. Paul Wight will make his in-ring debut in AEW in a match with QT Marshall. Plus, the Women's Casino Battle Royale will now take place on the main card, while Best Friends and Jurassic Express will team up to take on the Hardy Family Office on The Buy-In pre-show. Additionally, a tweet by Andrade El Idolo appears to indicate he may have a match against an unnamed opponent at the show after his bout with Pac was canceled due to "travel issues."

All Out will take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago, and will also be shown live in select movie theaters around the country. The show will be available on PPV from traditional cable TV providers, and on Fite TV for international viewers. You can read more about how to watch All Out here.