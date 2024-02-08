Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, babylon 5, bctv daily dispatch, community, espn, peacemaker, smallville, stranger things 5, The Mandalorian, The Rookie

Community, Smallville, The Rookie, ESPN & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Babylon 5, The Rookie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Stranger Things 5, Community, Peacemaker, Smallville & more!

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Babylon 5, ABC's The Rookie, TBS' AEW Dynamite, ESPN, Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian & Grogu, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, TNA/Scott D'Amore, Disney+'s Moana 2, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Peacock's Community: The Movie, Max's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s Landman, ITV's Payback, Smallville/Michael Rosenbaum, Max's Tokyo Vice & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Babylon 5, The Rookie, ESPN, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Stranger Things 5, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Community: The Movie, Peacemaker, Smallville/Michael Rosenbaum & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, February 8, 2024:

Tony Khan Announces AEW Big Business: Mercedes Moné's Debut?

JMS Had Conversation Today Confirming Babylon 5 Reboot Still Alive

The Rookie Season 6 BTS: Check Out How "Strike Back" Came Together

AEW Dynamite Preview: What is Tony Khan's Big Announcement About?

ESPN Stand-Alone Streamer in Fall 2025; Nick Saban/College GameDay

The Mandalorian & Grogu: Disney/Lucasfilm Eyeing 2026 Release Date

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Officially Renewed for Season 2

Scott D'Amore Ousted in TNA Coup, Anthony Cicione New President

Bob Iger Confirms That Moana 2 Is Coming Out This Year

Stranger Things 5 Star: "We Should Kill More People"; New BTS Looks

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 1 "Strike Back" Preview Images Released

Avatar: The Last Airbender Teaser: Zuko Makes The Case for Fire Nation

Community: The Movie Update: College Reunion? "Big Director" Abed?

Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn Done Writing Ep. 8; Season 1/New DCU

Landman: Demi Moore Joins Taylor Sheridan, Christian Wallace Series

Payback Director Andrew Cummings on Working on Scottish Crime Drama

Smallville: Rosenbaum on "Last Straw" That Killed Lex Luthor Return

Tokyo Vice: Rachel Keller on Sam's Journey, Resiliency & Immersion

Disney vs Carano/Musk, Bosch, Babylon 5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!