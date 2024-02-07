Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ai, Avatar The Last Airbender, babylon 5, bctv daily dispatch, Bosch, disney, gina carano, interview with the vampire, mayfair witches, Michael Connelly, The Walking Dead, william shatner

Disney vs Carano/Musk, Bosch, Babylon 5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Interview with the Vampire, TWD: The Ones Who Live, Babylon 5, Gina Carano/Disney, Bosch, Shatner/AI & more!

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Interview with the Vampire, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Babylon 5, AMC's Mayfair Witches, Max's The Girls on the Bus, Gina Carano/Disney, Paramount+'s Landman, Apple TV+'s Foundation, Disney+'s Wonder Man, Pokémon/100 Thieves, Bosch/Michael Connelly, Hulu's Solar Opposites, FX's Shōgun, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, USA Network's WWE Raw, Max's Tokyo Vice, Yen Audio's Your Name, Aubrey Plaza/Mountain Dew, Crunchyroll/Samsung, Doctor Who/The Great Celebrity Bake-Off 2024, William Shatner/AI, Alan Partridge/Steve Coogan, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, February 7, 2024:

Interview with the Vampire S02 Teaser: Molloy Asks The Key Question

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 2? "Anything is Possible"

Babylon 5: JMS Posts Shut Down Reboot Rumors: "It's Still In Process"

Interview with the Vampire: New Season 2 Preview Images Released

Dropout Reveals Ify Nwadiwe As New Host Of Um, Actually

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Production Begins; New Series Confirmed

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Sets May Premiere Date & More

The Girls on the Bus: Max Sets March Debut for Melissa Benoist Series

Gina Carano Files Elon Musk/Twitter-Funded Lawsuit Against Disney

Landman: Taylor Sheridan, Billy Bob Thornton Series Starts Production

Foundation Season 3 Report: Apple TV+ Series Delays Production Start

Wonder Man Crew Member Dies After On-Set Accident; Marvel Responds

Pokémon, 100 Thieves Rolls Out Look at All-New Apparel Collection

Bosch: Michael Connelly Thanks Fans, Series Team for 10th Anniversary

Solar Opposites Cast on Valentine's Day Special, Dan Stevens & More

Shōgun: FX Series Creators, Cast Take Us Behind the Scenes (VIDEO)

Avatar: The Last Airbender Teaser, Images: He's More Than Just A Boy

WWE Fans Betray The Rock as The Chadster Weeps for Justice

Tokyo Vice: Show Kasamatsu on Sato's Journey, Crossover Success & More

Your Name: Yen Audio Announces Audiobook of Classic Anime Novel

Aubrey Plaza Is All About "Baja Blast" in Mountain Dew Super Bowl Ad

Crunchyroll, Samsung Smart TV Deal Broadens Anime Service's Reach

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Joins The Great Celebrity Bake-Off 2024!

Star Trek: William Shatner Fine with AI Kirk As Long As He Gets Paid

And Did Those Feet… with Alan Partridge: BBC Previews Steve Coogan Series

