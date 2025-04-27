Posted in: TV | Tagged: interview with the vampire, newlitg

Interview with the Vampire in The Daily LITG, 27th April 2025

Interview with the Vampire was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Interview with the Vampire tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories yet again.

Eric Bogosian addresses and debunks Season 3 theories for the AMC series.

Discover the latest buzz around comics from Gail Simone to Doctor Doom.

Get insights into pop culture, comics, and top entertainment news daily.

Interview with the Vampire was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Interview with the Vampire in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Waller

LITG two years ago, Future Of Marvel Rewritten By Sins Of Sinister Finale

LITG three years ago, Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past

LITG four years ago, Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire-Crossed Lovers

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG five years ago, DC Comics, Stranger Things, and Star Trek

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, DC Comics arrived wrapped in plastic and Bill Sienkiewicz got memed.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Shawn DePasquale , creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES

, creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES Cartoonist Keith Andrew Smith

Luis L. Velasco, art director at Club Batman

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!