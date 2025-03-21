Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Countdown, The Beauty, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Beauty, Doctor Odyssey, Disney/LGBTQ, Tracker, Countdown, TWD: Dead City, Invincible, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, HBO's Euphoria, CBS's Elsbeth, FX's The Beauty, HBO's Lanterns, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, NBC's Suits LA, CBS's Matlock, Batman: Year One, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Disney/LGBTQ, Netflix's Devil May Cry, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, CBS's Tracker, HBO's The Last of Us, Prime Video's Countdown, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Hulu's The Testaments, Netflix's One Piece, BBC's Doctor Who, Crunchyroll, Prime Video's Invincible, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Apple TV+'s Neuromancer, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Euphoria, The Beauty, Doctor Odyssey, Matlock, Disney/LGBTQ, Devil May Cry, Tracker, Countdown, TWD: Dead City, One Piece, Doctor Who, Invincible, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 21, 2025:

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 11 Review: XOXO, Truman Capote

Euphoria: Barbie Ferreira Addresses Rumors About Her Departure

Elsbeth Season 2 Set for All-Star Finale; S02E16, S02E17 Early Looks

The Beauty: Isabella Rossellini Checks In From The Mediterranean Sea

Lanterns: J. Alphonse Nicholson Joins HBO, DC Studios Series

Doctor Odyssey S01E11 "Casino Week": Preview Tonight's 9-1-1 Crossover

Suits LA: Daniel Hardman Returns! David Costabile Set to Guest Star

Matlock S01E16: "The Johnson Case," Season Finale Previews Released

Batman: Miller & Mazzucchelli's "Year One" Set for Audio Drama Adapt

AEW Dynamite Last Night Proved Violence Has No Place in Pro Wrestling

Disney Shareholders End MAGA Effort to Break from LGBTQ Rights Group

Devil May Cry Sneak Peek: The White Rabbit Has His Eye on The Prize

Dexter: "New Blood" Star David Magidoff Joins "Resurrection" Cast

Tracker: Pej Vahdat Joins CBS Series' Season 2 Cast in Recurring Role

The Last of Us Season 2 Poster Warning: Every Path Has a Price

Countdown Star Camacho Posts BTS Looks at Amazon, Jensen Ackles Series

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02 Trailer: Maggie/Lucille Team-Up?!?

The Testaments: Mike Barker Set to Direct "Handmaid's Tale" Spinoff

One Piece Star Julia Rehwald Talks Tashigi, Drops Season 2 Teases

Doctor Who Season 2: Kadiff Kirwan Set for "Intergalactic Escapade"

Crunchyroll Spring 2025 Lineup Part 2: Yes, Even More Anime Titles!

Crunchyroll Spring 2025 Lineup: So Huge We Broke It Into 2 Parts!

Invincible Season 4 "Cheat Sheet" Update: Voice Acting Complete & More

Cobra Kai Composer Robinson on Favorite Callbacks, "Matlock" & More

Neuromancer: Dane DeHaan to Play Major Role in Apple TV+ Adapt

Daredevil: Born Again S01E04 Review: Guess Who's Back… Back Again?

The Last of Us: Max to Offer Episodes in American Sign Language (ASL)

