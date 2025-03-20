Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Buffy/Sarah Michelle Gellar, ABC's Abbott Elementary, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, TBS's AEW Dynamite, NBC's The Hunting Party, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, NBC's SNL, Disney+'s Power Rangers, Max's The Big Bang Theory Spinoff, Netflix/Marvel, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Max's Duster, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, ABC's The Rookie, FX's Dying for Sex, MGM+'s The Westies, Star Trek/Ronald D. Moore, Apple TV+'s The Buccaneers, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Netflix's Sirens, and more!
Opry 100: Kelsea Ballerini Pays Musical Tribute to Barbara Mandrell
John Mulaney Goes Live Again Tonight: Kroll, Stiller, Brunson & More
Buffy Was About "Being Accepting" of Others, Not "Anti-Man": Gellar
Abbott Elementary Faces an "Audit" in Our Season 4 Ep. 18 Preview
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Adrian Holmes Offers BTS Look
Opry 100: A Live Celebration Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know
The Librarians: The Next Chapter: The Magic Is Back in New Teaser
AEW Dynamite Preview: Street Fights, Grudge Matches, and Nightmares
The Hunting Party EP Coburn on David Ramsey, Series Influences & More
The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Trailer Set to Drop This Thursday
Vought Rising: Will Hochman, Elizabeth Posey Join "The Boys" Prequel
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Composer on Anime Influences
SNL 50: Mikey Madison, Jack Black, Jon Hamm Set to Host Next 3 Shows
Power Rangers Series From Hasbro, Disney+, "Percy Jackson" Duo: Report
The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Series' Stuart-Focused Title Revealed
Netflix "Wanted to Make Great" TV; Marvel "Wanted to Make Money"
The Handmaid's Tale Final Season Trailer: The Revolution Is Her(e)!
Duster Teaser: Rachel Hilson, Josh Holloway Take Us on a Wild Ride
Law & Order: Organized Crime S05 Trailer: Stabler Walks Streaming Beat
The Rookie S07E11: "Speed" Trailer, New "Chaos Agent" Images Released
Dying for Sex: FX Previews Michelle Williams' Upcoming Dramedy Series
The Westies: MGM+ Greenlights Chris Brancato's '80s Gangland Drama
Star Trek: Ronald D. Moore on Franchise Burnout, Possibly Returning
The Buccaneers Season 2: Apple's Edith Wharton Adapt Returns in June
Daredevil: Born Again: Bernthal Originally Turned Down Punisher Return
Sirens: Netflix Previews Moore, Fahy, Alcock & Bacon-Starring Series
