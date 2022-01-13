Two Sentence Horror Stories Unleashes Season 3 Images & Trailer

Once again horror is coming back to The CW this Sunday for the third season of Two Sentence Horror Stories, and thanks to the network we have images from the first two episodes. The series began with the premiere of its' short anthologies on a digital platform in 2017, and then it moved to CW shortly after for a full season and a place to call home. The show explores the primal fears within and often the social fears that come along with that. Taking apart and dissecting the horrific parts of society in creative and terrifying ways, Two Sentence Horror Stories is taking the genre to network television and reviving the anthology in every episode, not just every season. Dig these first-look images and episode breakdowns from our friends over at The CW:

Episode 301: "Crush"

Our house is filled with memories… Living amongst their hoard of forgotten memories, elderly twin sisters Mabel and Jane are at each other's throats until they find a common enemy. Jacqueline Robbins, Joyce Robbins, and Matthew Kevin Anderson star. Kailey & Sam Spear directed the episode written by Amy Do Thurlow.

Episode 302: "Plant Life" – It's dangerous to ignore Mother Nature… A technology-addicted man receives a strange plant from his boyfriend, but soon experiences disturbing changes to his mind and body as the plant takes root in his apartment. Donald Heng, Michael Ayres, and Allyson Grant star. Vera Miao directed the episode written by Stephanie Adams-Santos.

You can check out both of these chilling episodes this Sunday, January 16, on The CW, with "Crush" airing at 9 pm followed by "Plant Life" at 9:30 pm ET. If these pictures are not enough to keep you up at night, check out the Season 3 trailer featuring a little sneak peek at what's to come from executive producers Vera Miao, Emily Wiedemann, and Chazz Carfora.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Two Sentence Horror Stories | S3 | Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWcns0_Y5wQ)

Contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by online microfiction of two sentence horror stories, this anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and inclusive generation. With dizzying advancements in technology, social progress, inequality and environmental degradation…the things that haunt us are still the same.