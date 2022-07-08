Daredevil/Echo, The Boys, Better Call Saul & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You called me strong, you called me weak/But still your secrets, I will keep/You took for granted all the times, I never let you down/You stumbled in and bumped your head/If not for me then you'd be dead/I picked you up and put you back on solid ground/If I go crazy, then will you still call me Superman?/If I'm alive and well, will you be there and holding my hand?/I'll keep you by my side with my superhuman might/Kryptonite… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to 3 Doors Down for "Kryptonite" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Amazon's The Boys dropping its Season 3 finale, HBO Max's Harley Quinn series co-creators dropped a ton of intel on Season 3, Stranger Things 4 star Jamie Campbell Bower comments on the 2019 "Game of Thrones" prequel pilot, Netflix's Resident Evil drops more images & a BTS featurette, AMC's Better Call Saul gets nostalgic before getting really interesting, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks drops a Season 3 sneak peek, Daredevil stars Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio officially join Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Echo, and lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, July 8, 2022:

Harley Quinn: Schumacker and Halpern Offer Up Serious Season 3 Intel

Solar Opposites: New Season 3 Teaser Walks Right Up to the Line

The Boys Star Teases S03 Finale; Could Neuman Pop Homelander's Melon?

Billy Gunn Turns on The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite

The Walking Dead S11 Part 3, Tales TWD & More Heading to SDCC 2022

Pat McAfee Signs New Deal with WWE

Stranger Things Came Close to Losing Jamie Campbell Bower to Westeros

Resident Evil: Netflix Series Releases New Images, BTS Featurette

Sasha Banks & Naomi Reportedly Removed From Internal WWE Roster

Echo: Daredevil Stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio Join Marvel, Disney+ Series

Better Call Saul S06 Trailer A Nostalgia Trip (But Stay Until The End)

The Boys S03 Finale: Erin Moriarty Promises "Sparks Are Going To Fly"

Star Trek: Lower Decks S03 Scene: Boimler's Raisin-Inspired Return

The Winchesters Stars on Needing to "Represent", Jensen Ackles & More

Stranger Things "Not Game of Thrones": Duffers to Millie Bobby Brown

The Sandman: Gwendoline Christie on Lucifer: "It's Fun to Be Awful"

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda's Back on the Case for ID This August

Harley Quinn, Rick and Morty, Smallville & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.