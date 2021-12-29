David Tennant, Mindhunter, Naomi & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 Dec 21

I am driving up/85 in the/Kind of morning that/Lasts all afternoon/I'm just stuck inside the gloom/Four more exits to/My apartment but/I am tempted to/Keep the car in drive/And leave it all behind/'Cause I wonder sometimes/About the outcome/Of a still verdictless life/Am I living it right?/Am I living it right?/Am I living it right?/ Why, why BCTV Daily Dispatch why? With much love & respect to John Mayer for "Why Georgia'" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes the BBC's Doctor Who star David Tennant, BBC America's Killing Eve, HBO's Euphoria, Netflix's Cobra Kai, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Netflix's Mindhunter, The CW's Naomi, the passing of NFL coach & broadcaster John Madden, and many more.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, December 29, 2021:

John Madden, NFL Coach & Broadcaster, Passes Away at Age 85

Naomi Series & Episode 1 Overviews Offer Additional DCU Details

Goldberg Says He's Hurt But Ready & Waiting For His Next WWE Match

NXT 2.0 Preview 12/28: A Contract Signing & Some Grudge Matches

Mindhunter: Jonathan Groff on David Fincher Pausing Series; Season 3

Legends of Tomorrow: Lotz Offers "Legendary" Greeting; S07E08 Overview

Vince McMahon & Other Big WWE Personnel Weren't At Raw Last Night

Peacemaker Meets His New Co-Workers; A Look at Nhut Le's Judomaster

The Book of Boba Fett Still Missing "Holiday Special" Chapter

Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser: Eagle Fang Goes "Fishing" for a High Honor

WWE Raw: Eric Bischoff Proves Where His Loyalties Truly Lie

Euphoria Season 2 Poster, Key Art Wants Us to Remember This Feeling

Killing Eve S04 Teaser: Actions Have Consequences for Eve & Villanelle

The Orville S03 Sound Mix Look at Szohr & Grimes Comes with A Price

Witcher, TWD, Hawkeye, Daredevil, Jujutsu Kaisen & More: Global Views

The Witcher S02: Kim Bodnia & Kristofer Hivju Talk Vesemir & Nivellen

Queer Eye Season 6 Trailer a Texas-Sized Rollercoaster of Emotions

Doctor Who Star David Tennant Supports NHS Renationalizing Efforts

