Oh, I could hide 'neath the wings/Of the bluebird as she sings/The six o'clock alarm would never ring/But it rings, and I rise/Wipe the sleep out of my eyes/My shavin' razor's cold, and it stings/… Cheer up, sleepy Jean/Oh, what can it mean/To a daydream believer/And a homecoming queen… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch? With respect to The Monkees for "Daydream Believer" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes the BBC's Doctor Who "The Power of The Doctor" possibly emulating the British Prime Minister debacle, getting another look at Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, aka Ironheart; HBO's House of the Dragon having a season finale leak problem, AMC+ & AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches shifting premiere dates, and HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives starting production (and getting Neil Gaiman's approval).

Plus, check out our additional coverage: BET+'s Resonant, FX's American Horror Story, TNT's AEW Rampage, Netflix, FOX's WWE SmackDown, ABC's The Rookie: Feds, AMC's The Walking Dead, Adult Swim's Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Netflix's Wednesday, CM Punk, The CW's The Winchesters, Crunchyroll, STARZ's P-Valley, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, October 22, 2022:

Resonant: Vault Comics Title in Development as BET+ Streaming Series

Dead Boy Detectives Begins Production; Neil Gaiman Likes What He Sees

American Horror Story Season 11 Preview; Our AHS: NYC/Big Daddy Theory

AEW Rampage Preview: Can The Acclaimed Regain Their Catchphrase?

Mayfair Witches Pushes Back Premiere; Now on AMC, AMC+; New Teaser

House of the Dragon Season Finale Leaks: HBO "Aggressively Monitoring"

American Horror Story: Mia Farrow Passed on Pilot; Coolidge Wants In

Netflix Intervention Time: To Binge or Not To Binge? Why Not Both?

SmackDown Tonight Will Feature The Women's Tag Titles On The Line

The Rookie: Feds Earns Full Season Order; Season 1 Ep. 5 Preview

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 20: Carol Lays Out Lance's Options

Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell Goes Animated: Here's A Look!

The Umbrella Academy: No, Robert Sheehan Isn't Co-Showrunning Season 4

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Opens Up About "Stressful and Confusing" Shoot

Is CM Punk Headed to WWE? New Rumor Talks AEW Contract Buyout

The Winchesters Shares Season 1 Ep. 3 Images, Promo, Overview & More

Ironheart Preview: Riri Williams vs. Namor in New Black Panther Teaser

13 Spooky Crunchyroll Anime Series to "Scream" This Halloween

P-Valley: Critically-Acclaimed Drama Earns STARZ Season 3 Green Light

Star Trek: Lower Decks Jack Quaid, George Takei Offer "Canon" Salute

Will Prime Minister Contest Reflect Upcoming Doctor Who Regeneration?

