SmackDown Tonight Will Feature The Women's Tag Titles On The Line

Shotzi is all set to be the star tomorrow night when she hosts the NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event on Peacock and if things go her way tonight on WWE SmackDown, she'll be wearing some gold around her waist at the show. Live on FOX tonight, Shotzi will team up with her recent friend, the mighty Raquel Rodriguez as they look to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. But of course, the current Champions Dakota Kai and Io Sky will have something to say about that. The two former NXT stars have found success since aligning with Bayley at SummerSlam to form Damage CTRL, but that could all end tonight on SmackDown if they can't hang on to their titles.

The four women in tonight's Tag Team title match on SmackDown are all pretty familiar with one another from their NXT days, so the action should be pretty decent in this one. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about it.

After weeks of torment from Damage CTRL, Raquel Rodriguez will finally get another WWE Women's Tag Team Championship opportunity — albeit with a different partner this time. Shotzi came to the aid of Rodriguez a few weeks ago and since then the two have formed a winning pair. The dynamic duo will hope to become new Women's Tag Champs, but face a formidable task in Damage CTRL. Can Damage CTRL continue their impressive streak or will Rodriguez and Shotzi play spoiler? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that, tonight we will see Liv Morgan battle Sonya Deville, Sheamus take on Solo Sikoa, and the return of Logan Paul to SmackDown ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal title match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in two weeks.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.