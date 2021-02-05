Despite Ratings Loss, WWE Bets on Edge for Smackdown Tonight

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, here to give you a taste of what you can expect from WWE Smackdown tonight. It's WWE, so it still tastes like mayonnaise, but Smackdown is the WWE mayonnaise with the slightest hint of spice. Sort of like a deviled egg… you know what, comrades, I'm just saying that Smackdown tends to be more enjoyable than Raw and NXT. And here's what WWE has in store for tonight's episode of Smackdown.

Edge is the headliner tonight, according to the preview on WWE's website, which notes:

The Rated-R Superstar has been quite busy this week, feeling out both WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and NXT Champion Finn Bálor and Pete Dunne as he prepares to make his choice of which World Champion he will face in the main event of WrestleMania. Will Edge now come face-to-face with Universal Champion Roman Reigns? The Big Dog has insisted time and time again that he is the ultimate champion in WWE. Considering the tremendous legacy that The Ultimate Opportunist has built on SmackDown, it stands to reason that he may just want Reigns to prove that statement and attempt to unseat The Head of the Table.

An Edge vs. Roman Reigns would be a story. That is true. But after Edge failed to pop a rating on NXT this week, does WWE really want to rely on Edge here, comrades? He is a ratings jinx!

WWE also booked a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship for Smackdown tonight.

The turbulent Intercontinental Championship picture will be intensified tonight when Big E is challenged by both Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match. In his rematch against The Powerhouse of Positivity two weeks ago, Crews showed a new level of aggression and a determination to win at any cost (perhaps fueled by a conversation with Universal Champion Roman Romans earlier in the night.) Disgruntled former champion Sami Zayn made sure a clear winner could not be determined, though, with a pair of earth-shattering Helluva Kicks for his two rivals. What will happen with the three Superstars clash in a free-for-all showdown for the workhorse title? Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Will WWE have the cajones to let the Intercontintal Championship change hands on Smackdown, comrades? And if they do, will anyone care? These are questions for our time.

In the final segment in WWE's Smackdown preview, Dominik Mysterio will face "The Ratings King of Friday Nights," Baron Corbin, again.

Despite a renewed determination to prove he had what it takes to face larger opponents, Dominik Mysterio fell short against the sadistic King Corbin for the second week in a row last Friday. When Corbin attempted to put his hands-on Rey Mysterio after the bell, however, The Master of the 619 hurled him into the ring post and dropped him with the senton off the ring apron. Find out what happens when Dominik once again takes on an irate Corbin one-on-one, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

I hear what you are saying, comrades. "Your Excellency, haven't we seen this match many times before?" And yes, that is true, but this time it will be special. This time, when Baron Corbin and Dominik Mysterio get in the ring, balloons will drop from the ceiling and alarms will sound and they will be presented with an award for 1000th time of doing the same match, comrades! Haw haw haw haw!

Smackdown airs on Fox tonight. Until next time: socialism or death!