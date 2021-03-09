Disney CEO Defends Company from Gina Carano Firing Accusation

A week after ex-The Mandalorian cast member Gina Carano's co-cast member Bill Burr (Migs Mayfeld) defended her and offered his thoughts on "cancel culture," Disney CEO Bob Chapek says that he doesn't see the company as "characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning" in a response to a shareholder's accusation that the company has a "blacklist" and had a double standard to firing Carano but not series star Pedro Pascal though both made posts with Nazi Germany-based references.

Earlier this year, Carano was booted from Lucasfilm and Disney+'s "Star Wars" spinoff series after months of controversial social media posts continued enflaming the "Star Wars" universe- culminating in an Instagram Stories post where Carano supported the idea of comparing the "persecution" that she believes conservatives endure with Jewish people in Nazi Germany (you can check out a screencap of the post below). The shareholder who compared Carano to Pascal was referencing the latter's 2018 tweet comparing undocumented children being held in cages in accordance with Trump's U.S. policy with Jewish people in concentration camps (we made out thoughts know on all of this here, here, here, here, and here). Here's a look back at the image Carano posted that was apparently the final straw for the streaming service- one of the types of expressions of free thought that Carano said she wouldn't back down on if she was going to "stay true" to herself- before taking it down:

While not addressing Carano or Pascal's strikingly different situations directly, Chapek emphasized that the multimedia company represents "values that are universal: respect, decency, integrity and inclusion and we seek to have the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live in. And I think that's a world we should all live in harmony and peace." As for Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, Chapek made it clear that he is "absolutely thrilled" with her and that company looks forward "to having Kathy directing the activities of the entire Lucasfilm operation for many years to come."