Doctor Who, Twisted Metal, The Rookie, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Last of Us, Prime Video's Fallout, Peacock's Twisted Metal, Black Kiss/Zack Snyder, ABC's The Rookie, Wheel of Fortune, NBC's Saturday Night Live, BBC's Doctor Who, FXX's Archer, AEW, Supernatural star Mark Sheppard, NBC's "Law & Order," Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Peacock's Mr. Monk's Last Case, ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video's Reacher, TBS' Stupid Pet Tricks, "Degrassi" doc, BBC's Lot No. 249, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, December 8, 2023:

The Last of Us: Craig Mazin "Getting Ready for Season 2" in Canada

Fallout: Prime Video Debuts New Teaser During The Game Awards

Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie Confirms Season 2 at The Game Awards

Black Kiss: Zack Snyder Wrote Pilot But TV Series Adapt Not Happening

The Rookie Team Celebrates 100th Episode Milestone (PHOTO GALLERY)

Wheel of Fortune: Ryan Seacrest Offers Update; Spoke with Vanna White

SNL: Adam Driver Inspires Olivia Rodrigo, Teen Heartthrobs & More

Doctor Who: "The Giggle" Images; David Tennant Praises NPH's Toymaker

Archer Learns a Little Something About Burning Nipples: Finale Preview

CM Punk Disrespected on AEW Dynamite Last Night

Supernatural: Misha Collins Updates "The King" Mark Sheppard's Health

Moxley, Strickland Headed for Continental Classic Confrontation

The Rookie Stars Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neil Celebrate 100 Episodes

Law & Order Thursday Trailer Teases Franchise's Return This January

Riho Returns on AEW Dynamite: The Chadster Rants on Unfair Surprise

Pretty Little Liars: Aguirre-Sacasa Appreciates "Summer School" Irony

Nick Wayne's Mom Aligns with Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

Monk Gets Not-Surprising Notes from His Book Editor: "Last Case" Clip

New Year's Rockin' Eve: Green Day, Janelle Monáe & More Performing

AEW Continues March Through Canada in 2024 With New Tour Dates

Doctor Who "The Giggle" Preview: The Toymaker Would Like This Dance

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Teaser Previews Donald Glover, Maya Erskine Series

Doctor Who: Murray Gold's "The Goblin Song" Streaming This Monday

Reacher Season 3 Update Sees Alan Ritchson Smiling Through & More

Stupid Pet Tricks: TBS Previews Sarah Silverman Animal Variety Series

Degrassi: Influential Teen Soap Set for 3-Part Documentary Spotlight

Lot No. 249: Mark Gatiss Adapts Conan Doyle Ghost Story for Christmas

SNL: Kenan Thompson Almost Quit Over "Rookie Mistakes" in Early Years

