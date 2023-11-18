Doctor Who, Elon Musk, Allen the Alien, SNL & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Aqua Teen Hunger Force, bctv daily dispatch, Bosch, Charissa Thompson, doctor who, elon musk, invincible, rick and morty, saturday night live, twitter
- Welcome to Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, November 18th.
- We're looking at BBC's Doctor Who, Elon Musk & Twitter, and Prime Video's "Bosch" Universe.
- Let's not forget AEW/WWE, Prime Video's Invincible, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Paramount+'s Good Burger 2.
- And then we wrap things up with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Charissa Thompson, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Dick Van Dyke - and more!
With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? BBC's Doctor Who, Elon Musk & Twitter, Prime Video's "Bosch" Universe, AEW/WWE, Prime Video's Invincible, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Paramount+'s Good Burger 2, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Charissa Thompson, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Dick Van Dyke, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 17, 2023:
White House Calls Out Elon Musk; Disney, WBD & More Freeze Twitter Ads
Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order
AEW Rampage: Preview Part 2 of Tony Khan's 2-Pronged Attack on WWE
Doctor Who: BBC Children in Need Images, "Unleashed" Look Released
Tonight's AEW Collision Goes Head-to-Head with WWE Smackdown
Doctor Who: David Tennant's 14th Doctor Helps BBC Children in Need
Invincible Season 2 Title Card Update; Allen the Alien Gets Honored
Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Carl's Bad Intentions Towards That Pop-Tart
Arby's Introduces Good Burger Meal For The Film's Promotion
Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 6 Cold Open: Morty's Got Receipts
Amazon, Fox Sports' Charissa Thompson Responds to Podcast Backlash
Doctor Who: BBC Children in Need Images Spotlight Tennant, Rizwan
SNL Host Jason Momoa on DCU Future: "Always Be a Place for Me at DC"
Doctor Who: Tubi Now Streaming 600+ Classic Episodes For Free
Bloody Disgusting, Cineverse Set Podcast, Publishing Banner: Details
Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years Of Magic: CBS Special Honors Acting Icon
Doctor Who: Liberation of the Daleks Serviceable 14th Doctor Prelude
