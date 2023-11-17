Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alien, bctv daily dispatch, david letterman, fear the walking dead, harley quinn, invincible, law and order: organized crime, saturday night live, star trek: prodigy, stephen colbert, The Rookie

Harley Quinn, The Rookie, Invincible, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Colbert/Letterman, SNL, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Rookie, Alien, Fear TWD, Invincible, Harley Quinn, and more!

Article Summary Here's Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, November 17th.

We're looking at Mike Flanagan/Hell House, Stephen Colbert/David Letterman, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, and ABC's The Rookie.

And let's not forget WWE/AEW, NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, Disney+'s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, FX's Alien, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

We've also got Prime Video's Invincible, Max's Harley Quinn, Peacock's Ted, Netflix's Wednesday, Audible's Moriarty: The Silent Order, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Mike Flanagan/Hell House, Stephen Colbert/David Letterman, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, ABC's The Rookie, WWE/AEW, NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, Disney+'s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, FX's Alien, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video's Invincible, Max's Harley Quinn, Peacock's Ted, Netflix's Wednesday, Audible's Moriarty: The Silent Order, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stephen Colbert/David Letterman, Saturday Night Live, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Rookie, Law and Order: Organized Crime, Alien, Fear the Walking Dead, Invincible, Harley Quinn & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 17, 2023:

Haunting S03 Would've Adapted Richard Matheson/"Hell House": Flanagan

The Late Show: Stephen Colbert/David Letterman Interview This Monday

SNL: Jason Momoa One-Ups Jason Derulo, Fineman Courts Gen Z & More

Star Trek: Prodigy: Kate Mulgrew Thanks Netflix, "Can't Wait" for S02

The Rookie Season 6 Set for February 2024; Fillion Video Confirms

WWE Continues to Put Title Belts on Everybody Except Cody Rhodes

Law & Order: OC Season 4 Introducing Elliot Staber's Brothers: Report

Agatha Not WandaVision Season 2; Shakman: "We Completed That Story"

Alien: Noah Hawley on How Involved Ridley Scott Is With FX Series

Fear the Walking Dead Series Finale Trailer: For PADRE, For The Future

MJF Beatdown Closes Final AEW Dynamite Before Full Gear

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine Series Arrives Feb 2024

AEW's Global Conspiracy Strikes Again as Kota Ibushi is All Elite

Invincible Season 2 Ep. 3 Sneak Peek: Allen the Alien – Molehunter

Which Wrestler Will Make the Big Mistake of Joining AEW at Full Gear?

Harley Quinn Season 5: Animated Series Gets Official Max Green Light

WWE Backlash Invades France in 2024 at LDLC Arena

Ted: Seth MacFarlane, Peacock Series Set for January 2024 (TEASER)

Wednesday EP on Ireland Move, London an Option; Season 2 "Surprises"

Moriarty: The Silent Order: Phil LaMarr on Flipping Holmes Narrative

Wytches, What If, SNL, Frasier, Night Court & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: The Daleks in Colour: Those TARDIS Floors Are REALLY Blue

